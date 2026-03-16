Maharana Pratap Airport Udaipur Faces Flight Crisis: Delhi Flights Halved, Travel to Pune Gets Tougher

While flights on the Jaipur route remain, their timings have been significantly altered. The morning flight, previously scheduled for 6:50 AM, will now depart from Jaipur at 10:20 AM and arrive in Udaipur at 11:25 AM. The evening flight will arrive in Udaipur at 5:50 PM. This necessitates a change in plans for passengers who intended to spend the day sightseeing in Jaipur. Air India has strengthened its options for Delhi and Mumbai.