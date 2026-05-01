Dhanraj Joshi Death: Renowned Rajasthani Bhajan Singer Killed in Road Accident; Mourning Across Mewar

According to information from Dabok police station, the singer had performed at a Bhajan Sandhya organised in Semal village near Haldighati on Thursday night. After the programme, he was returning to his village, Badwai, by car with his son and other associates. During the journey, his son and companions alighted in Udaipur for some work. The accident occurred near Daroli at approximately 5:00 am as he continued towards Badwai.