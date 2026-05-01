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Udaipur

Dhanraj Joshi Death: Renowned Rajasthani Bhajan Singer Killed in Road Accident; Mourning Across Mewar

Renowned Rajasthani Bhajan singer Dhanraj Joshi died in a road accident on National Highway 48 near Daroli. The popular Mewar artist was returning from a performance when his car overturned, leaving his driver critically injured.

2 min read

Udaipur

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Patrika Desk

May 01, 2026

Famous Rajasthani Bhajan singer Dhanraj Joshi car overturned tragic death on the spot

Renowned Bhajan singer Dhanraj Joshi. Photo: Patrika

Dhanraj Joshi Death: Famous Bhajan singer Dhanraj Joshi (Badwai), a prominent figure in Rajasthan and the Mewar region, died in a severe road accident on Friday morning. His car lost control, hit a divider, and overturned on National Highway 48 near Daroli. The car driver, Rajendra Soneri, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

According to information from Dabok police station, the singer had performed at a Bhajan Sandhya organised in Semal village near Haldighati on Thursday night. After the programme, he was returning to his village, Badwai, by car with his son and other associates. During the journey, his son and companions alighted in Udaipur for some work. The accident occurred near Daroli at approximately 5:00 am as he continued towards Badwai.

Driver Undergoing Treatment

Following the accident, Dabok police and a highway patrolling team arrived at the scene after being alerted by local villagers. Both victims were transported to Dabok Hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared Dhanraj Joshi dead upon arrival. The critically injured driver, Rajendra, was shifted to MB Hospital for further treatment. News of Joshi’s demise has triggered a wave of mourning among his fans and the music industry.

379,000 Instagram Followers

Dhanraj Joshi was highly popular in the Mewar and Marwar regions for his Bhajans and comedic style. He had earned a place in the public's heart through his voice and performances. Joshi had a formal education up to Class 8.

He received his first opportunity to sing on stage whilst in Class 1. His maternal grandparents and his mother, Bholi Bai, were also Bhajan singers. He was the only brother of four sisters, who also sang Bhajans; however, Dhanraj Joshi achieved immense fame. He is survived by two sons, Ganpat and Sonu, and a daughter, Kiran. He has 379,000 followers on Instagram.

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Published on:

01 May 2026 03:21 pm

News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / Dhanraj Joshi Death: Renowned Rajasthani Bhajan Singer Killed in Road Accident; Mourning Across Mewar

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