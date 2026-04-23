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Udaipur

Rajasthan’s 8.3km Four-Lane Road Nears Completion, Set to Ease Access to Haldighati and Mount Abu

Rajasthan News: An 8.3km four-lane road is being rapidly constructed in Udaipur. This 60-foot wide road will make travel to Mount Abu, Haldighati, and Ranakpur easier.

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Udaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 23, 2026

udaipur road news

Construction work underway at Thoor Ki Paal. Photo: Patrika

Udaipur Road News: The 8.3-kilometre four-lane road project connecting Syphon to Kavita is fast-tracking towards completion. A critical component of the project, the construction of a culvert in the Thoor region, is currently proceeding on a war footing. A 900-metre stretch from Panchayat Samiti Badgaon to Aramsheen Badgaon has been completed with a width of 60 feet. This specific width was negotiated to minimise impact on the local community in this densely populated area.

The Udaipur Development Authority (UDA) has already finalised compensation disbursements and legal formalities for this section. Land acquisition for a few remaining pockets is in its final stages, after which the drainage and sewerage systems will be integrated.

Beyond Aramsheen Badgaon to Kavita, the highway has already been expanded to 100 feet. While technical constraints in residential zones have caused minor delays in Loyra, Thoor, and Chikalvas, authorities are working to accelerate the four-lane construction.

Resolving waterlogging issues

The elevation of the Thoor culvert is being fast-tracked to prevent monsoon-related waterlogging and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow. Simultaneously, road widening and strengthening continue across other segments. While one side of the road from Aramsheen Badgaon to Ramgiri is complete, negotiations are ongoing to acquire land from Vidya Bhawan for the opposite side. Once secured, the entire stretch will be developed to a uniform width.

Improved connectivity for major tourist hubs

The project is being developed as a vital tourism corridor. Once operational, it will provide seamless four-lane connectivity from Syphon and a direct link to Haldighati via an underpass at Kavita. Access to popular destinations such as Mount Abu and Ranakpur will be significantly improved.

The route currently handles heavy daily tourist traffic and frequent VVIP movements. Upon completion, the road will serve as a developmental catalyst, providing robust connectivity to Kavita, Thoor, Loyra, Feniyo Ka Guda, Chikalvas, Paldi, and Rathoro Ka Guda.

Official comment

Processes are in the final stages for certain sections, while construction is in full swing at Thoor and other locations. This long-awaited four-lane project will soon be completed, providing a significant boost to Udaipur's tourism and traffic management. -Hemendra Nagar, Secretary, UDA

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Published on:

23 Apr 2026 12:31 pm

News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / Rajasthan’s 8.3km Four-Lane Road Nears Completion, Set to Ease Access to Haldighati and Mount Abu

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