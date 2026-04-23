Rajasthan’s 8.3km Four-Lane Road Nears Completion, Set to Ease Access to Haldighati and Mount Abu

The elevation of the Thoor culvert is being fast-tracked to prevent monsoon-related waterlogging and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow. Simultaneously, road widening and strengthening continue across other segments. While one side of the road from Aramsheen Badgaon to Ramgiri is complete, negotiations are ongoing to acquire land from Vidya Bhawan for the opposite side. Once secured, the entire stretch will be developed to a uniform width.