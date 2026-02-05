5 February 2026,

Thursday

Udaipur

Rajasthan's 77 Bus Stands to Offer Railway-like Experience with Smart Announcement Systems and Real-Time Updates

RSRTC Latest News: Through this system, important information related to bus arrival and departure, delays, cancellations, and routes will be made available to passengers in both Hindi and English languages.

2 min read

Udaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 05, 2026

Rajasthan roadways bus

Representative Image

RSRTC Smart Passenger Announcement System: The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) is set to take a significant step towards providing better information and facilities to passengers at the state's bus stands. The corporation has issued a tender for the installation, operation, and maintenance of a Passenger Announcement System (PAS) for the year 2026. Approximately ₹1.05 crore will be spent on this project.

Under the tender issued by RSRTC, a state-of-the-art audio passenger announcement system will be installed at 77 major bus stands across the state. These include 10 Type A, 23 Type B, and 44 Type C category bus stands. Several bus stands in Udaipur and Jaipur have been placed in the A-Type category. Through this system, passengers will be provided with important information regarding bus arrivals and departures, delays, cancellations, and routes in both Hindi and English.

Under the tender process, this tender will be opened on February 5. The new system will be fully automated and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The system will automatically turn on and off at scheduled times, eliminating the need for additional staff. Computer systems, UPS, internet connections, amplifiers, and high-quality speakers will be installed at each bus stand.

A special feature of this project is its integration with mobile technology. Through an Android mobile app, RSRTC officials and depot managers will be able to monitor sound levels, internet connectivity, and the status of announcements in real-time. This will enable prompt resolution of any technical issues.

The PAS system will be integrated with RSRTC's existing online ticketing system, e-ticket machines, vehicle tracking system, and passenger information system. Additionally, 149 number-based IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) will also be part of this project, allowing passengers to obtain information on bus timings, seat availability, and routes via phone calls.

The system will permit the broadcast of audio commercial advertisements for a maximum of 4 minutes every 15 minutes. However, announcements related to bus operations will always be given priority. The content of advertisements will require mandatory approval from RSRTC headquarters. This project is expected not only to benefit passengers but also to increase the corporation's revenue.

Published on:

05 Feb 2026 12:28 pm

