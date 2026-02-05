Rajasthan's 77 Bus Stands to Offer Railway-like Experience with Smart Announcement Systems and Real-Time Updates

Under the tender issued by RSRTC, a state-of-the-art audio passenger announcement system will be installed at 77 major bus stands across the state. These include 10 Type A, 23 Type B, and 44 Type C category bus stands. Several bus stands in Udaipur and Jaipur have been placed in the A-Type category. Through this system, passengers will be provided with important information regarding bus arrivals and departures, delays, cancellations, and routes in both Hindi and English.