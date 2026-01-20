Udaipur: Action against illegal construction, spiral roads demolished; 17 villas and hotel seized

Udaipur: The Udaipur Development Authority (UDA) continued its action on Monday against construction work, villas, and resorts operating without permission in the newly included revenue villages within its jurisdiction. The UDA demolished risky roads built on hills in Sarakhurd. Along with this, 17 villas and hotels constructed without permission were also sealed. It is noteworthy that Rajasthan Patrika had exposed the illegally constructed roads and hotels on the hills in Sarakhurd.
Under the instructions of District Collector Namit Mehta and Authority Commissioner Rahul Jain, direct action was taken against violations of rules in the revenue villages recently included in the UDA’s boundary. Actions were taken regarding construction, commercial use, and illegal planning carried out without proper approval in various areas, including Mohanpura and Sarakhurd.
According to the Authority, a total of 17 villas were constructed without permission in various plots of revenue village Mohanpura and were being used for commercial purposes. A hotel was also found to be under construction in the same area without approval. Investigations revealed that landowners were illegally using residential land for commercial purposes. All these have been sealed. The Velsa Hotel, built without permission in Mohanpura, was also sealed.
In the Sarakhurd area, illegal planning under the name of Emerald Hills was being developed by cutting hills on residential land and constructing roads. Concrete roads and electricity poles built as part of this planning were removed from the site. Additionally, other under-construction commercial structures being built without map approval were also sealed.
The UDA stated that complaints regarding hill cutting, illegal road construction, and the building of hotels, resorts, and villas had been received in approximately 70 revenue villages recently included in the Authority's area. Taking these seriously, this action was carried out. The Authority has warned the public that any hill cutting or construction undertaken without approval will result in the demolition of the construction.
