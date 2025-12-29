Rajasthan: Excise department introduces new arrangement for New Year parties, two-day temporary liquor licence required

Udaipur: The Excise Department has made a change in the system of temporary liquor licenses in the state this time. Under the new system, temporary liquor licenses will have to be obtained for at least two days, not just one. This means that New Year's parties will be more expensive this year.
On the last night of the year, parties are held in various hotels, restaurants, and resorts. This year, the temporary license system for liquor sales during the festive atmosphere has been changed. While in previous years, licenses were obtained for a single day (December 31), now a license for the second day, i.e., January 1, will also have to be obtained.
The reason for this is that a one-day license expires after 12 midnight. In such a situation, continuing the party and serving liquor after 12 midnight becomes illegal. Last year, the police and excise department took action against many temporary license holders. To ensure that the festive atmosphere is not disrupted even after 12 midnight, the department has introduced a two-day license system.
The annual registration fee for a temporary license is Rs 20,000, while the fee for a one-day license is Rs 12,000. For two days, Rs 24,000 will have to be paid. The fee for residences is Rs 2,000.
Applications for temporary licenses started being received along with the process of applying. More than 100 applications have been received so far, and the number is expected to reach 200 by the last moment.
A meeting of applicants for temporary licenses was held on Friday at the Excise Department, where rules related to purchasing and serving liquor were explained. Information was given about checking holograms through an app.
The Excise Department has formed teams to take action in case liquor is served without a license during the New Year celebrations. All teams will patrol throughout the night. Action will be taken against parties serving liquor without a license.
