29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Udaipur

Rajasthan: Excise department introduces new arrangement for New Year parties, two-day temporary liquor licence required

This year, temporary liquor licenses for New Year parties will be more expensive. The Excise Department, changing the system, has made a license for at least two days mandatory instead of one day. This decision has been taken to avoid the license expiring after midnight on December 31st.

2 min read
Google source verification

Udaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Rajasthan New Year parties expensive

Udaipur: The Excise Department has made a change in the system of temporary liquor licenses in the state this time. Under the new system, temporary liquor licenses will have to be obtained for at least two days, not just one. This means that New Year's parties will be more expensive this year.

On the last night of the year, parties are held in various hotels, restaurants, and resorts. This year, the temporary license system for liquor sales during the festive atmosphere has been changed. While in previous years, licenses were obtained for a single day (December 31), now a license for the second day, i.e., January 1, will also have to be obtained.

The reason for this is that a one-day license expires after 12 midnight. In such a situation, continuing the party and serving liquor after 12 midnight becomes illegal. Last year, the police and excise department took action against many temporary license holders. To ensure that the festive atmosphere is not disrupted even after 12 midnight, the department has introduced a two-day license system.

This is the License Fee

The annual registration fee for a temporary license is Rs 20,000, while the fee for a one-day license is Rs 12,000. For two days, Rs 24,000 will have to be paid. The fee for residences is Rs 2,000.

100 Applications Received So Far

Applications for temporary licenses started being received along with the process of applying. More than 100 applications have been received so far, and the number is expected to reach 200 by the last moment.

Information Provided in Meeting

A meeting of applicants for temporary licenses was held on Friday at the Excise Department, where rules related to purchasing and serving liquor were explained. Information was given about checking holograms through an app.

Department Will Maintain Vigilance

The Excise Department has formed teams to take action in case liquor is served without a license during the New Year celebrations. All teams will patrol throughout the night. Action will be taken against parties serving liquor without a license.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 03:13 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / Rajasthan: Excise department introduces new arrangement for New Year parties, two-day temporary liquor licence required

Big News

View All

Udaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: High-Profile Sex Racket Uncovered at Hotel Rave Party with Rs 7000 Entry Fee

होटल में हाई-प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट से जुड़े आरोपी अरेस्ट, पत्रिका फोटो
Crime

Air hostess allegedly ends life after lover refuses marriage

Airhostess-Suicide-Case
Crime

Rajasthan: Degrees will be available even after 10 years, this university has given a chance for online application

Udaipur Mohanlal Sukhadia University
Udaipur

American Businessman’s Son’s Wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr. to Attend as Special Guest

American businessman son wedding to be held in Udaipur
Udaipur

Udaipur Becomes Hi-Tech Surgery Hub with Introduction of VELYS Robotic Knee Replacement

Udaipur becoming hi-tech surgery hub
Udaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.