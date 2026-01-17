Rajasthan: Strict restrictions on mining, brick kilns and hotel-resorts in 94 villages across three districts, here’s why

Rajasthan map (Patrika file photo)
Udaipur: The Central Government has declared the area from zero to one kilometre around the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Aravalli mountain range, as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a notification in this regard.
Under the new provisions, strict restrictions will be imposed on mining, large industrial undertakings, brick kilns, and new hotels and resorts in the 243 square kilometre area adjoining the sanctuary's boundary, covering 94 villages.
According to the notification, the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across Rajsamand, Pali, and Udaipur districts and is considered one of the most fragile ecosystems of the Aravalli. This area is also important as the catchment area for the Banas and Luni river systems. The government's objective is to ensure the protection of the biodiversity, flora, and fauna of the sanctuary and its surroundings.
The notification clarifies that new polluting industries, commercial mining, stone quarrying, brick kilns, and the installation of windmills will be prohibited in the Eco-Sensitive Zone.
On the other hand, activities related to the residential needs of local residents, strengthening of infrastructure, non-polluting small-scale industries, and eco-tourism will be permitted under regulation.
The state government will have to prepare a Zonal Master Plan within two years of the notification's publication, after consulting with the local people. This plan will include measures for the conservation of water sources, forest restoration, protection of biodiversity, and eco-friendly livelihoods.
