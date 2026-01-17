Rajasthan: Strict restrictions on mining, brick kilns and hotel-resorts in 94 villages across three districts, here’s why

According to the notification, the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across Rajsamand, Pali, and Udaipur districts and is considered one of the most fragile ecosystems of the Aravalli. This area is also important as the catchment area for the Banas and Luni river systems. The government's objective is to ensure the protection of the biodiversity, flora, and fauna of the sanctuary and its surroundings.