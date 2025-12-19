19 December 2025,

Friday

Crime

Rajasthan: High-Profile Sex Racket Uncovered at Hotel Rave Party with Rs 7000 Entry Fee

Sex racket busted at hotel in Udaipur: Police have uncovered a prostitution ring operating from a hotel in the Saira police station area and arrested 39 accused.

Udaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 19, 2025

होटल में हाई-प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट से जुड़े आरोपी अरेस्ट, पत्रिका फोटो

Accused linked to high-profile sex racket in hotel arrested | Patrika Photo

Sex racket busted in hotel: Police have uncovered a prostitution racket operating from a hotel in the Saira police station area and arrested 39 accused. Of those held, 31 are men, and eight are women. The women had come to Udaipur from Delhi and other places, while most of the youths involved are from Madhya Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said that on December 16, information was received that Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Indore, and Rishabh Rajput, a resident of New Delhi, were organising a rave party at the Indraprastha Heritage Resort hotel near Vasma village. Girls were brought from Delhi for immoral activities along with alcohol and mujra at this party.

Police raid causes stir

DYSP Gopal Chandel said that after confirming the information, the police team strategically sent decoy customers and raided the hotel. During the search, an alcohol party and prostitution activities were found in different rooms of the hotel. 31 men and 8 young women involved in immoral activities and prostitution were arrested from the spot.

These included party organisers Rajesh Sharma, Rishabh Rajput, and the hotel operator Moolaram, a resident of Sadri. The accused were illegally holding alcohol parties, mujras, and prostitution at night with loud music. English branded liquor, sound systems, and other objectionable materials were seized from them. The party fee was ₹7000. A case has been registered against the criminals.

Accused are from MP

According to information received from the police, most of the arrested accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh and had come to Rajasthan for revelry. The police have also informed their family members about this. It is believed that this is the first such case in Udaipur where such a large sex racket has been busted at one time.

All sent to jail

Investigating Officer Additional Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Parihar produced all the accused in the Gogunda court on Thursday, from where all were sent to jail. The Indraprastha Heritage Hotel belongs to Babusingh, a resident of Charavon ka Guda in Saira. It was currently being operated by Moolaram Meghwal of Sadri. Objectionable material was also recovered from the hotel rooms during the search.

Updated on:

19 Dec 2025 01:04 pm

Published on:

19 Dec 2025 01:03 pm

