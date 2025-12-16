Rajasthan: Bomb Threat at Neem Ka Thana Railway Station Causes Alarm

Neem Ka Thana railway station receives bomb threat (Patrika photo)
Neem Ka Thana railway station receives bomb threat: The administration is in a state of panic due to frequent bomb threats in Rajasthan. A bomb threat to the Hanumangarh Collectorate caused a stir in the morning, while late at night, a threat to blow up the Neem Ka Thana railway station in Sikar district kept the administration awake. However, the administration breathed a sigh of relief when no suspicious explosives were found during an intensive search. Intelligence agencies have now begun searching for those who issued the threats.
The Neem Ka Thana railway station in Sikar district received a threat to be blown up with a bomb late on Monday night. The administration was put on high alert due to information received via an unknown phone call and message. Jawans from the GRP, RPF, and Neem Ka Thana police immediately cordoned off the railway station and began an intensive search. A dog squad was also called to the scene. The administration breathed a sigh of relief when no suspicious objects were found.
During the search at Neem Ka Thana railway station, no suspicious objects or explosives were found. However, the heightened security arrangements at the railway station following the threat caused panic among the public. Intelligence agencies are now engaged in searching for the individuals who made the threat.
For the past month, there have been continuous threats to blow up government offices in the state. The Rajasthan High Court, Ajmer Dargah Sharif, Ajmer Collectorate, and Kota Collectorate building have all received threatening emails. On Monday morning, a bomb threat to the Hanumangarh Collectorate put the administration on alert. However, in all instances, no suspicious explosives or objects were found, leading the administration to breathe a sigh of relief. Due to these threats, hearings in several cases at the Rajasthan High Court had to be postponed multiple times.
