Rajasthan: Bomb Threat at Neem Ka Thana Railway Station Causes Alarm

For the past month, there have been continuous threats to blow up government offices in the state. The Rajasthan High Court, Ajmer Dargah Sharif, Ajmer Collectorate, and Kota Collectorate building have all received threatening emails. On Monday morning, a bomb threat to the Hanumangarh Collectorate put the administration on alert. However, in all instances, no suspicious explosives or objects were found, leading the administration to breathe a sigh of relief. Due to these threats, hearings in several cases at the Rajasthan High Court had to be postponed multiple times.