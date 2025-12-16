Rajasthan: Wife distressed by husband’s illicit affair hires hitmen for Rs 15 lakh, woman doctor survives due to timely twist

Based on this information, a thorough investigation was carried out under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chirawa, Vikas Dhindhwal, and Pilani Station House Officer Chandrabhan. The investigation revealed that Kajal Patel's husband, Hardik Patel, had an illicit relationship with a female doctor from Gujarat. Kajal suspected that these relations were still ongoing, leading to tension between the two families. For this reason, Kajal Patel had hired members of a gang for Rs 15 lakh to eliminate the female doctor.