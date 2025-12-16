16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jhunjhunu

Rajasthan: Wife distressed by husband’s illicit affair hires hitmen for Rs 15 lakh, woman doctor survives due to timely twist

In a shocking revelation in the case of a conspiracy to murder a female doctor in Gujarat, the police have arrested a female headmistress who allegedly hired a hitman.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jhunjhunu

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Photo: Patrika Network

Pilani: In a shocking revelation in the case of a conspiracy to murder a female doctor from Gujarat, the police have arrested the headmistress who allegedly hired the contract killers. The arrested accused, Kajal Patel, a resident of Ujha (District Mehsana), is a headmistress at a government school in Gujarat.

SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay stated that during the interrogation of the accused arrested in the firing incident at a liquor shop in Likha village, Pilani police station area on November 21, it was revealed that they had taken a contract for Rs 15 lakh to murder a female doctor.

Based on this information, a thorough investigation was carried out under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chirawa, Vikas Dhindhwal, and Pilani Station House Officer Chandrabhan. The investigation revealed that Kajal Patel's husband, Hardik Patel, had an illicit relationship with a female doctor from Gujarat. Kajal suspected that these relations were still ongoing, leading to tension between the two families. For this reason, Kajal Patel had hired members of a gang for Rs 15 lakh to eliminate the female doctor.

Full Preparations for Murder, CCTV Foiled the Plan

The criminals who took the contract to murder the female doctor had made complete plans for the incident. The accused purchased a pistol and seven cartridges from Uttar Pradesh and arrived in Gujarat in October. They also conducted a recce of the doctor's location, but became fearful after noticing nearby CCTV cameras and temporarily postponed the plan.

Meanwhile, the criminals were arrested in connection with the firing incident at the Likha liquor shop, which exposed this conspiracy, and the police arrested the main accused, Kajal Patel, from Gujarat. In this case, the police had previously arrested six accused who had taken the contract and recovered weapons.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 11:55 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jhunjhunu / Rajasthan: Wife distressed by husband’s illicit affair hires hitmen for Rs 15 lakh, woman doctor survives due to timely twist

Big News

View All

Jhunjhunu

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: Jhunjhunu City Rocked by Loud Explosions, 11 Luxury Cars Engulfed in Flames; Area Gripped by Fear

Vehicle-workshop-fire-in-Jhunjhunu
Special

Rajasthan: Work Begins on Four-Lane Overbridge Here, Offering Relief from Traffic Congestion

Four-lane-overbridge
Jhunjhunu

History-sheeter Dennis Bawaria dies in SMS Hospital, abducted by miscreants two days prior

History-sheeter-Dennis-Bawaria
Jhunjhunu

Indian Daughter Soars in Tejas: Rajasthan's Mohna Singh Makes History

Special

From 4 Government Jobs to IAS Officer: YouTube Helped Secure Rank 9

Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.