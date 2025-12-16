Rajasthan: Wife distressed by husband’s illicit affair hires hitmen for Rs 15 lakh, woman doctor survives due to timely twist

Photo: Patrika Network
Pilani: In a shocking revelation in the case of a conspiracy to murder a female doctor from Gujarat, the police have arrested the headmistress who allegedly hired the contract killers. The arrested accused, Kajal Patel, a resident of Ujha (District Mehsana), is a headmistress at a government school in Gujarat.
SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay stated that during the interrogation of the accused arrested in the firing incident at a liquor shop in Likha village, Pilani police station area on November 21, it was revealed that they had taken a contract for Rs 15 lakh to murder a female doctor.
Based on this information, a thorough investigation was carried out under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chirawa, Vikas Dhindhwal, and Pilani Station House Officer Chandrabhan. The investigation revealed that Kajal Patel's husband, Hardik Patel, had an illicit relationship with a female doctor from Gujarat. Kajal suspected that these relations were still ongoing, leading to tension between the two families. For this reason, Kajal Patel had hired members of a gang for Rs 15 lakh to eliminate the female doctor.
The criminals who took the contract to murder the female doctor had made complete plans for the incident. The accused purchased a pistol and seven cartridges from Uttar Pradesh and arrived in Gujarat in October. They also conducted a recce of the doctor's location, but became fearful after noticing nearby CCTV cameras and temporarily postponed the plan.
Meanwhile, the criminals were arrested in connection with the firing incident at the Likha liquor shop, which exposed this conspiracy, and the police arrested the main accused, Kajal Patel, from Gujarat. In this case, the police had previously arrested six accused who had taken the contract and recovered weapons.
