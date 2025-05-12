scriptIndian Daughter Soars in Tejas: Rajasthan's Mohna Singh Makes History | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Daughter Soars in Tejas: Rajasthan's Mohna Singh Makes History

A home environment steeped in patriotism and a dream of touching the sky was the fuel that propelled Mohana to become one of India’s bravest daughters.

May 12, 2025 / 02:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Mohana Singh

The land of Jhunjhunu has once again proven that its daughters can not only manage homes but also safeguard the nation’s borders. Squadron Leader Mohana Singh Jitarwal, a lioness from Rajasthan, has become the first woman pilot in India to fly the LCA Tejas, India’s indigenous fighter aircraft, roaring towards enemies.
Mohana is no longer just a name; she has become an identity for every girl who not only dreams but also aspires to reach the heights of the sky. Mohana was born on 22 January 1992 in Papda village, Jhunjhunu. Her father was a Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force. A patriotic atmosphere at home and a dream of touching the sky were the fuel that made Mohana one of India’s bravest daughters.
In 2019, when Mohana Singh flew the Tejas fighter jet, she made history. Today, she is part of the nation’s air defence, flying a lethal aircraft like the Tejas. She recently proved her mettle again in the ‘Tarang Shakti’ war exercise in Jodhpur. The Indian government has awarded her the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’. While many girls are still entangled in the shackles of society, Mohana has turned these shackles into wings. Today, when she sits in the cockpit of the Tejas, the entire nation holds its head high with pride.

