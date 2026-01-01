1 January 2026,

Barmer

Balotra to Get New Identity with Rs 3 Crore Modern Sports Complex, 6 Playgrounds to Be Built

An advanced sports complex will be built in Balotra district at a cost of ₹3 crore to promote sports. The UIT will construct an indoor and outdoor stadium. Six sports grounds will be developed, providing better training and facilities for the youth.

Barmer

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Balotra

Modern sports complex to come up in Balotra (Photo: Patrika)

Balotra: A significant gift is set to arrive for sports enthusiasts and players in the industrial city of Balotra, who have been facing a shortage of sports facilities for years. Modern indoor and outdoor sports facilities will be developed in the city at a cost of ₹3 crore. The construction work for this ambitious project will be undertaken by the Urban Development Authority (UIT), Balotra, for which tenders have also been issued.

Balotra, which has long lagged in terms of sports facilities, saw the construction of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Stadium by the municipality decades ago, beyond the Government College. However, due to a lack of funds, it has remained incomplete to this day. The existing stadium, with its lack of facilities and disarray in various places, had reduced sports activities to a bare minimum.

Children and youth are forced to play in the streets of their neighbourhoods, posing a constant risk of accidents. Sports enthusiasts had demanded the completion of the stadium and the development of modern sports facilities. In light of this, the UIT has decided to develop new sports grounds and indoor facilities at the stadium. Under this, a total of six new sports grounds will be prepared.

These include grounds for athletics, box cricket, basketball, volleyball, football, and lawn tennis. An estimated ₹3 crore will be spent on the development of all these sports facilities. After the tender process is completed, the construction work is expected to be finished within the next year, providing players with better and safer facilities within a single complex.

Playing in the Streets is Risky

The lack of sports grounds in the city had been felt for a long time. Children playing in the streets is not only risky but also hinders the development of sporting talent. The construction of new sports grounds will promote a sports culture in the city and directly benefit the general public.
- Ashok Kachhwah, Sports Enthusiast

Sports are a Medium for Energy and Mental Peace

In a stressful life, sports are a great medium for energy and mental peace. The demand for the complete construction of the stadium and new grounds had been made for years. Now, this initiative by the UIT will bring about a positive change in the lives of thousands of city residents, and sports activities will increase significantly.
- Kamlesh Patel, Sports Enthusiast

In Indian culture, health is considered the greatest wealth. For the better lives of the city residents, a decision has been taken to develop six new sports grounds. The UIT will develop these sports facilities at a cost of ₹3 crore. Tenders have been issued, and construction work will commence soon.
- Dr. Arun Choudhary, MLA Pachpadra

Barmer / Balotra to Get New Identity with Rs 3 Crore Modern Sports Complex, 6 Playgrounds to Be Built

