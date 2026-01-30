Pareu: Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s last rites today; markets shut as village mourns

Former Sarpanch Parbat Singh Mahecha stated that the last rites and samadhi ceremony of Sadhvi Prem Baisa will be conducted at the Shiv Shakti Dham Ashram on Friday morning. The Sarpanch Bankaram and several other dignitaries from the district were present to console the bereaved family. The demise of the Sadhvi, who had embraced the spiritual path since childhood, has left not only the Gidda region but the entire district's devotees in shock.