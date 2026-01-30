Pareu: Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s last rites today; markets shut as village mourns

GIDDA (Barmer): A wave of grief swept through the entire region when the mortal remains of the renowned storyteller Sadhvi Prem Baisa reached her ancestral village Pareu on Thursday evening. She had passed away on Wednesday during treatment at a private hospital in Jodhpur. A large crowd of villagers and followers gathered to pay their last respects.
In honour of the Sadhvi, traders in Pareu town voluntarily closed their establishments, casting a pall of silence over the entire village. The atmosphere turned sombre as the hearse reached Shiv Shakti Dham (Saiyon Ki Dhani). Seeing his daughter's mortal remains, Father Viramnath lost consciousness and collapsed, and was attended to by locals.
Former Sarpanch Parbat Singh Mahecha stated that the last rites and samadhi ceremony of Sadhvi Prem Baisa will be conducted at the Shiv Shakti Dham Ashram on Friday morning. The Sarpanch Bankaram and several other dignitaries from the district were present to console the bereaved family. The demise of the Sadhvi, who had embraced the spiritual path since childhood, has left not only the Gidda region but the entire district's devotees in shock.
The suspicious death of storyteller Sadhvi Prem Baisa remains an enigma even on the second day. The events that transpired at the Aarti Nagar Ashram in the Pal area of Jodhpur have raised several questions. Currently, the police are investigating the case, considering murder, suicide, and other potential causes.
According to information received, the Sadhvi had returned to the ashram on Tuesday after completing a discourse in Ajmer. On Wednesday morning, when she experienced difficulty breathing, a compounder administered an injection. After a brief period of relief, her condition worsened in the evening, and she passed away at 5:50 PM at a private hospital on Pal Road. The police are questioning the compounder and the doctor who administered the medication.
Suspicion deepened in the case when, despite the hospital's request to move the body to the mortuary, the father, Biramnath, took the body directly to the ashram without a post-mortem. Late at night, following strong protests from devotees and persuasion by ACP Chhavi Sharma, the body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (MGH) mortuary. A medical board conducted the post-mortem, although the doctors have not yet clarified the exact cause of death.
The police have taken possession of the Sadhvi's mobile phone, which was found switched off. The biggest question arising is who uploaded the post about her death from the Sadhvi's social media ID three to four hours after her demise, and how? It is being discussed that her father posted it, and the police are conducting a technical investigation into this.
On Thursday, devotees outside the mortuary staged a strong protest demanding an impartial investigation. After the post-mortem, the body was taken to the ancestral village Pareu, where she will be given samadhi at Shiv Shakti Dham on Friday. The police have sealed the scene of the incident at the ashram and are awaiting the viscera report to reveal the true cause of death.
