Rajasthan: Horrific Road Accident in Balotara, 4 Charred to Death

Burnt vehicles from the road accident. (Photo: Patrika)
Balotara Horrific Road Accident: A horrific accident occurred early this morning in Balotara. Four people died in a severe collision between a trailer and a Scorpio in Balotara, with all four burning to death. One person, who was critically injured, has been referred to Jodhpur. All of them were travelling from Sindhari (Balotara) to Gudamalani (Barmer). They are all residents of Dabhad in Gudamalani.
The spate of road accidents in Rajasthan continues unabated. Following the Jaisalmer bus accident, a head-on collision occurred this morning between a trailer and a Scorpio vehicle on the Balotara–Sindhari Mega Highway. After the head-on collision between the trailer and the Scorpio, both vehicles caught fire. The accident was so horrific that four youths travelling in the Scorpio were burnt alive on the spot, while one youth is critically injured.
According to information, five friends from Dabhad village in Gudamalani had come to Sindhari in a Scorpio. After eating at a hotel here, they were returning at night. In the Sadra border area, their vehicle had a forceful collision with a trailer coming from the opposite direction. Immediately after the collision, both vehicles erupted in flames.
The trailer driver, risking his own life, attempted to pull the Scorpio driver out and succeeded in saving one youth. Meanwhile, nearby villagers arrived at the scene. The injured youth was taken to the Sindhari Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Jodhpur due to his critical condition.
The fire was so intense that the doors of the Scorpio jammed, and four youths were trapped inside. Within minutes, the vehicle turned into a ball of fire. The bodies of the four individuals were completely burnt, making identification impossible. Identification will only be possible after a DNA test.
Upon receiving information about the incident, District Collector Sushil Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Ramesh, Additional District Collector Bhuvaneshwar Singh Chauhan, Deputy Niraj Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer Samandar Singh Bhati, Chief District Medical Officer Vakaram Chaudhary, along with transport officials and the administrative team, arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. The fire brigades from RGT Company and the Nagar Parishad brought the fire under control after considerable effort.
Upon hearing the news of the accident, the relatives of the deceased arrived at the accident site. The relatives broke down upon seeing the burnt vehicles and the remains kept in bundles. A wave of grief has spread across the entire Gudamalani region. The administration has currently cleared the highway, and an investigation into the accident has been initiated.
