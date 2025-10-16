Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Barmer

Rajasthan: Horrific Road Accident in Balotara, 4 Charred to Death

Balotara Horrific Road Accident: A tragic road accident occurred in Balotara early Thursday morning. Four people died on the spot in a horrific head-on collision between a trailer and a Scorpio in Balotara.

2 min read

Barmer

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Balotara Horrific Road Accident Scorpio Trailer Collision Four People Burnt Alive One seriously injured

Burnt vehicles from the road accident. (Photo: Patrika)

Balotara Horrific Road Accident: A horrific accident occurred early this morning in Balotara. Four people died in a severe collision between a trailer and a Scorpio in Balotara, with all four burning to death. One person, who was critically injured, has been referred to Jodhpur. All of them were travelling from Sindhari (Balotara) to Gudamalani (Barmer). They are all residents of Dabhad in Gudamalani.

The spate of road accidents in Rajasthan continues unabated. Following the Jaisalmer bus accident, a head-on collision occurred this morning between a trailer and a Scorpio vehicle on the Balotara–Sindhari Mega Highway. After the head-on collision between the trailer and the Scorpio, both vehicles caught fire. The accident was so horrific that four youths travelling in the Scorpio were burnt alive on the spot, while one youth is critically injured.

Fire Broke Out After Head-On Collision

According to information, five friends from Dabhad village in Gudamalani had come to Sindhari in a Scorpio. After eating at a hotel here, they were returning at night. In the Sadra border area, their vehicle had a forceful collision with a trailer coming from the opposite direction. Immediately after the collision, both vehicles erupted in flames.

Trailer Driver Rescued Scorpio Driver

The trailer driver, risking his own life, attempted to pull the Scorpio driver out and succeeded in saving one youth. Meanwhile, nearby villagers arrived at the scene. The injured youth was taken to the Sindhari Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Jodhpur due to his critical condition.

Identification of Four Bodies Impossible Due to Burning, DNA Test to be Conducted

The fire was so intense that the doors of the Scorpio jammed, and four youths were trapped inside. Within minutes, the vehicle turned into a ball of fire. The bodies of the four individuals were completely burnt, making identification impossible. Identification will only be possible after a DNA test.

Officials Arrived at the Scene Upon Receiving Information About the Incident

Upon receiving information about the incident, District Collector Sushil Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Ramesh, Additional District Collector Bhuvaneshwar Singh Chauhan, Deputy Niraj Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer Samandar Singh Bhati, Chief District Medical Officer Vakaram Chaudhary, along with transport officials and the administrative team, arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. The fire brigades from RGT Company and the Nagar Parishad brought the fire under control after considerable effort.

Relatives Broke Down Upon Seeing the Remains, Investigation into the Accident Begins

Upon hearing the news of the accident, the relatives of the deceased arrived at the accident site. The relatives broke down upon seeing the burnt vehicles and the remains kept in bundles. A wave of grief has spread across the entire Gudamalani region. The administration has currently cleared the highway, and an investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Barmer / Rajasthan: Horrific Road Accident in Balotara, 4 Charred to Death

Barmer

Rajasthan

