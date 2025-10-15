Spa Centre Raided for Immoral Activities; Four Women Apprehended, Operator Flees

Barmer: Acting on a tip-off about immoral activities, the police took action at a spa centre located at Chohotan Circle in Barmer city on Tuesday. A team from Kotwali police station, led by DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma, raided the spa centre and found immoral activities being conducted under the guise of massage.
The spa centre operator fled the scene as soon as they got wind of the police action. The police arrested four young women and one young man from the spot. Among them, all four young women were arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, while one minor girl was taken into police protection.
DSP Sharma stated that several suspicious items and documents were found during the search of the spa centre. Preliminary investigations revealed that illegal activities had been ongoing here for a long time.
Currently, the police are questioning the arrested young women and the young man to ascertain their place of residence, how long they had been working there, and their relationship with the spa operator. The process of verifying the spa centre's documents and employees has also been initiated.
It is noteworthy that complaints regarding such activities operating under the guise of spa centres have been received in Barmer city for a long time. The police take action from time to time, but such centres become active again within a few days. This time, the police have adopted a strict approach and have begun preparations to arrest the operator and reach other individuals involved in the network.
