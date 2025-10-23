Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Barmer

Rajasthan: Mother Jumps into Tank with Three Children, All Four Dead

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Tapra village of Jasol police station area in Balotra district on Wednesday night, where a mother committed suicide by jumping into a water tank along with her three children.

less than 1 minute read

Barmer

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Photo: Patrika Network

Balotra: A heart-wrenching incident came to light on Wednesday night in Tapra village of Jasol police station area, where a mother committed suicide by jumping into a water tank along with her three children. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and retrieved all four bodies.

Jasol Police Station ASI Roopsingh stated that the deceased's husband, Andaram, runs a medical shop in Bengaluru. The deceased, Mamta (32), wife of Andaram Patel, had been living in a farmhouse in the fields for the past 10 days with her children Naveen (7), Rugaram (4), and 6-month-old daughter Manvi, along with her mother-in-law and paternal grandmother-in-law.

On Wednesday night, all family members had dinner and went to sleep. Around 11:30 PM, Mamta suddenly took her three children and jumped into a water tank in the field. On Thursday morning, when the mother-in-law did not see her daughter-in-law in the house, she started searching for her. After a long time, when she went near the water tank, she found Mamta's slippers there. Suspicious, she peered into the tank and saw all four bodies.

Sivana DSP Neeraj Sharma informed that upon receiving information about the incident, the police and civil defence team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Initial investigation suggests suicide, while the police are thoroughly investigating the reasons behind the incident. This incident has sent waves of grief throughout the village, and the police are investigating the matter with utmost seriousness.

Updated on:

23 Oct 2025 03:28 pm

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 03:27 pm

Rajasthan / Barmer / Rajasthan: Mother Jumps into Tank with Three Children, All Four Dead

Barmer

Rajasthan

