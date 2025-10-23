Rajasthan: Mother Jumps into Tank with Three Children, All Four Dead

On Wednesday night, all family members had dinner and went to sleep. Around 11:30 PM, Mamta suddenly took her three children and jumped into a water tank in the field. On Thursday morning, when the mother-in-law did not see her daughter-in-law in the house, she started searching for her. After a long time, when she went near the water tank, she found Mamta's slippers there. Suspicious, she peered into the tank and saw all four bodies.