Rajasthan: Mother Jumps into Tank with Three Children, All Four Dead

Photo: Patrika Network
Balotra: A heart-wrenching incident came to light on Wednesday night in Tapra village of Jasol police station area, where a mother committed suicide by jumping into a water tank along with her three children. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and retrieved all four bodies.
Jasol Police Station ASI Roopsingh stated that the deceased's husband, Andaram, runs a medical shop in Bengaluru. The deceased, Mamta (32), wife of Andaram Patel, had been living in a farmhouse in the fields for the past 10 days with her children Naveen (7), Rugaram (4), and 6-month-old daughter Manvi, along with her mother-in-law and paternal grandmother-in-law.
On Wednesday night, all family members had dinner and went to sleep. Around 11:30 PM, Mamta suddenly took her three children and jumped into a water tank in the field. On Thursday morning, when the mother-in-law did not see her daughter-in-law in the house, she started searching for her. After a long time, when she went near the water tank, she found Mamta's slippers there. Suspicious, she peered into the tank and saw all four bodies.
Sivana DSP Neeraj Sharma informed that upon receiving information about the incident, the police and civil defence team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.
Initial investigation suggests suicide, while the police are thoroughly investigating the reasons behind the incident. This incident has sent waves of grief throughout the village, and the police are investigating the matter with utmost seriousness.
Big NewsView All
Barmer
Rajasthan
Trending