Teacher kills girlfriend who came 600 km for love, body found on driver’s seat

The accused, Manaram, is a resident of Chawa village in the Sadar police station area of Barmer. The deceased, Mukesh Kumari, hailed from Chidawa in Jhunjhunu district. Their personal relationship developed after their friendship began on social media. Given the seriousness of the case, police have intensified their investigation into all aspects. Police have stated that further investigation will confirm the motive for the murder, potential accomplices, and any related evidence. The examination of the crime scene and the car is ongoing.