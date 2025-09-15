Teacher kills girlfriend who came 600 km for love, body found on driver’s seat

A shocking incident has come to light near Barmer city in the Sadar area. Police have taken into custody Manaram (38), a government teacher, following the murder of 37-year-old Mukesh Kumari from Jhunjhunu. The woman's body was found in the driver's seat of her own car.
According to police, Mukesh Kumari travelled approximately 600 km to meet Manaram at his home. SP Narendra Kumar Meena stated that the two had become acquainted on Facebook in October 2024, developing a friendship. On September 10th, Mukesh Kumari arrived in Barmer and stayed at Manaram's house. Police allege that Manaram murdered the woman at his home and placed her body in her car, attempting to stage it as an accident.
The motive for the murder remains unclear. Police say the woman frequently visited Manaram's home. The incident was reported at 7:30 am on Monday. The deceased's body was found in a car parked in Shiv Nagar, within the jurisdiction of the RIICO police station.
Police dispatched teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), dog squad, and Mobile Unit (MOU) to the scene. SP Narendra Kumar Meena also arrived and is leading the investigation. The team has collected all possible evidence from the car and the house.
The police investigation revealed that the murder was premeditated. Manaram murdered the woman and placed her body in her car to make it appear like an accident. Police are currently questioning the arrested government teacher.
The accused, Manaram, is a resident of Chawa village in the Sadar police station area of Barmer. The deceased, Mukesh Kumari, hailed from Chidawa in Jhunjhunu district. Their personal relationship developed after their friendship began on social media. Given the seriousness of the case, police have intensified their investigation into all aspects. Police have stated that further investigation will confirm the motive for the murder, potential accomplices, and any related evidence. The examination of the crime scene and the car is ongoing.