Barmer

Medicine Parks Planned for Every Assembly Constituency in Rajasthan to Boost Ayurveda

Rajasthan is undertaking an initiative to promote Ayurveda. Medicine parks will be developed in all the state's assembly constituencies. These parks will cultivate various plants, including *Shankhpushpi* and *Ashwagandha*.

Barmer

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Medicine park
Medicine Park (Patrika Photo)

Barmer: In response to the growing preference for allopathic treatment and declining interest in Ayurveda, the state government has taken a significant decision. Medicine parks will be developed in each assembly constituency.

These parks will cultivate major medicinal plants as well as local herbs to increase awareness and appreciation of their importance, encouraging people to embrace Ayurveda. Ayurveda is an ancient Indian healing system. For thousands of years, its inexpensive and effective treatments were widely used.

However, in recent decades, the popularity of allopathic medicine has surged, leading most people to opt for it. While allopathic treatment offers immediate results, its high cost poses significant challenges for many. To revive interest in Ayurveda, the government has made this crucial decision.

The Ayurveda department will establish a medicine park in each assembly constituency. These parks may be located in public spaces or gardens. Major medicinal plants and local herbs will be cultivated and maintained.

Seven Assembly Constituencies of Barmer-Balotra

The districts of Barmer and Balotra include the assembly constituencies of Barmer, Chouhtan, Shiv, Gudamalani, Pachpadra, Siwana, and Gudamalani. The department has submitted proposals for establishing medicine gardens in these areas, including Barmer headquarters.

These gardens will feature plants such as Shankhpushpi, Sahjan, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Guggul, and Guarpatha, among other major and local medicinal herbs.

‘Proposal Submitted’

Proposals have been submitted for establishing medicine gardens in the seven assembly constituencies as per department instructions. In the Barmer assembly constituency, the garden will be located in Barmer headquarters. This will provide the public with more information about medicinal plants and encourage engagement with Ayurveda.
- Ramesh Dhande, Deputy Director, Ayurveda Department, Barmer

23 Aug 2025 09:56 am

English News / Rajasthan / Barmer / Medicine Parks Planned for Every Assembly Constituency in Rajasthan to Boost Ayurveda
