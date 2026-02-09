9 February 2026,

Monday

Barmer

New Police Stations and Outposts Proposed in Barmer District to Benefit 47 Villages

Following the changes in the boundaries of Barmer and Balotra districts, the police department is now preparing for major administrative reshuffling for the convenience of the public. .

2 min read

Barmer

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

Barmer Police New Thana

Barmer News: Following changes in the boundaries of the Barmer-Balotra districts, a significant reshuffling of the police system is underway. Forty-seven villages from Gudamalani, Rageshwari, and Dhorimanna police stations have now been added to the Barmer Sadar police station.

To facilitate the public, proposals have been prepared for new police stations in Nokhra, Bachhraau, and Bhiyad, along with a police outpost at the Veeratra Mata temple. A separate police station is proposed for the 25 gram panchayats within the newly formed Bhiyad Panchayat Samiti, which will eliminate the need for residents to travel to Shiv.

Furthermore, there is a plan to establish Shiv as a police circle headquarters, where an officer of Deputy rank will be posted. SP Narendra Singh Meena stated that all proposals will be sent to the government so that police services can reach the public more quickly in accordance with the revised boundaries. Police services can reach the public faster.

New Police Stations and Outposts Proposed in These Locations

  • Nokhra: A new police station will be formed by combining 31 gram panchayats from Rageshwari and Gudamalani police stations.
  • Bachhraau: To reduce the 65 km distance between Dhorimanna and Sadar police stations, a new station is proposed with Bachhraau as the central point.
  • Bhiyad: With the formation of a new Panchayat Samiti, it will now also be made a police station. Residents of 25 panchayats will no longer need to go to Shiv.
  • Shiv (CO Office): Following a long-standing demand, preparations are underway to make Shiv a new police circle headquarters. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will now be stationed here.
  • Veeratra Mata Temple: A new police outpost is proposed here for the safety of devotees.

Why the Need Arose?

After the reorganisation of districts, 47 villages from Gudamalani, Rageshwari, and Dhorimanna were added to the Barmer Sadar police station. Due to the increased distance from Sadar police station to these villages, the public was facing difficulties. To reduce this distance, new police stations are now being established in areas like 'Bachhraau' and 'Nokhra'.

Proposals for police stations are being sent to the government based on population and new boundaries, so that the public can receive immediate police assistance.
-Narendra Singh Meena, SP Barmer

Published on:

09 Feb 2026 01:49 pm

News / Rajasthan / Barmer / New Police Stations and Outposts Proposed in Barmer District to Benefit 47 Villages

