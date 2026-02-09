New Police Stations and Outposts Proposed in Barmer District to Benefit 47 Villages

Barmer News: Following changes in the boundaries of the Barmer-Balotra districts, a significant reshuffling of the police system is underway. Forty-seven villages from Gudamalani, Rageshwari, and Dhorimanna police stations have now been added to the Barmer Sadar police station.
To facilitate the public, proposals have been prepared for new police stations in Nokhra, Bachhraau, and Bhiyad, along with a police outpost at the Veeratra Mata temple. A separate police station is proposed for the 25 gram panchayats within the newly formed Bhiyad Panchayat Samiti, which will eliminate the need for residents to travel to Shiv.
Furthermore, there is a plan to establish Shiv as a police circle headquarters, where an officer of Deputy rank will be posted. SP Narendra Singh Meena stated that all proposals will be sent to the government so that police services can reach the public more quickly in accordance with the revised boundaries. Police services can reach the public faster.
After the reorganisation of districts, 47 villages from Gudamalani, Rageshwari, and Dhorimanna were added to the Barmer Sadar police station. Due to the increased distance from Sadar police station to these villages, the public was facing difficulties. To reduce this distance, new police stations are now being established in areas like 'Bachhraau' and 'Nokhra'.
Proposals for police stations are being sent to the government based on population and new boundaries, so that the public can receive immediate police assistance.
-Narendra Singh Meena, SP Barmer
