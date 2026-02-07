7 February 2026,

Saturday

Barmer

Rajasthan to Open Doors to Employment: Jaipur-Pachpadra Greenfield Expressway Approved, Will Connect 5 Districts

Greenfield Expressway: A Greenfield Expressway will be built to connect the Pachpadra refinery to Jaipur.

2 min read

Barmer

Patrika Desk

Feb 07, 2026

Jaipur-Pachpadra Greenfield Expressway

Pachpadra-Jaipur Greenfield Expressway: A significant transformation is set to occur in Rajasthan's industrial and infrastructure development with the proposed Greenfield Expressway from Jaipur to Pachpadra. This approximately 350 to 400-kilometre-long expressway will provide direct connectivity from the state capital to the Pachpadra refinery, easing travel in western Rajasthan and providing a strong foundation for logistic transport.

The estimated cost of this project is approximately ₹11,492 crore. The expressway will commence from Jaipur and pass through Kishangarh (Ajmer), Pali, and Jodhpur before reaching Pachpadra in Balotra district. The project has received approval from the Central government.

Currently, the land acquisition process is underway, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared. It is anticipated that the route will pass through the Jodhpur-Pali region, thereby enhancing connectivity to the western Rajasthan segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) proposed in Rohat.

Direct Benefit to Refinery and Petrochemical Hub

The most significant advantage of this expressway will be for the Pachpadra refinery and the proposed petrochemical hub. The refinery will gain a direct and secure corridor for the supply of raw materials and the transportation of finished products, leading to a reduction in logistics costs. This expressway will also connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, strengthening Rajasthan's industrial connectivity at a national level.

Export Route to Become Easier

The construction of this route is expected to reduce travel time between Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Balotra by approximately two to three hours. However, the most substantial benefit will be for the export sector. After connecting to the Jamnagar-Amritsar Bharatmala Corridor, access to Kandla Port will become faster and easier via road and container rail routes.

Due to its connection with the DMIC Jodhpur-Pali Road, future industrial development prospects will also increase. The expressway passing near the proposed new ring road in Jodhpur will boost transportation and industrial activities.

Improved Logistic Model, Increased Connectivity

This project will facilitate the transportation of exportable products and increase the speed of transit to Gujarat. Along with new industrial areas and the ring road, this expressway will also open new avenues for employment.
- Kushal Prajapat, Civil Engineer

Fact File…

  • Approximately 350 to 400 kilometres in total length
  • Approximately ₹11,492 crore estimated cost
  • 05 districts to be connected
  • 2 to 3 hours reduction in travel time

Published on:

07 Feb 2026 02:46 pm

News / Rajasthan / Barmer / Rajasthan to Open Doors to Employment: Jaipur-Pachpadra Greenfield Expressway Approved, Will Connect 5 Districts

