Rajasthan to Open Doors to Employment: Jaipur-Pachpadra Greenfield Expressway Approved, Will Connect 5 Districts

The most significant advantage of this expressway will be for the Pachpadra refinery and the proposed petrochemical hub. The refinery will gain a direct and secure corridor for the supply of raw materials and the transportation of finished products, leading to a reduction in logistics costs. This expressway will also connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, strengthening Rajasthan's industrial connectivity at a national level.