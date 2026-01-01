Bhilwara Road Accident: Three killed, including eight-year-old child

Crowd gathers after the accident; damaged car seen in inset. Photo: Patrika
Bhilwara. A horrific road accident occurred on New Year's Day in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. Three occupants of a car died tragically when a speeding dumper truck collided with it. Among the deceased was an 8-year-old child. The child's sister and mother were critically injured and have been referred to Udaipur.
The accident took place on National Highway-758 at 12 PM on Thursday in the Bigod police station area of Bhilwara district. The car occupants were travelling from Mandalgarh towards Bhilwara. At that moment, a speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direction hit the car. The collision was so severe that two people died on the spot, and one injured person succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.
According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Narayan, Nakul, and Bhanu Pratap. Meanwhile, the injured, Gania and her daughter Mannu, were taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital with the help of an ambulance, from where both were referred to MB Hospital in Udaipur due to their critical condition.
The injured woman, Gania, has her in-laws in the Meja village of Bhilwara. She was travelling to her parental home in Mandalgarh with her two children, Mannu and Nakul, and her brother-in-law, Narayan. At that time, a dumper truck filled with gravel collided with the car. Five people, including the driver, were in the car at the time of the accident.
The accident was so severe that the front of the car was completely damaged. As a result, the deceased and the injured were trapped inside the car. The police, with the help of local residents, managed to extricate the injured and the deceased after considerable effort. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.
A long traffic jam occurred on the National Highway following the accident, causing significant inconvenience to motorists. Upon receiving information, the police arrived and cleared the damaged vehicles from the road with the help of a crane. Subsequently, traffic flow was restored.
