Bhilwara Road Accident: Three killed, including eight-year-old child

The accident took place on National Highway-758 at 12 PM on Thursday in the Bigod police station area of Bhilwara district. The car occupants were travelling from Mandalgarh towards Bhilwara. At that moment, a speeding dumper truck coming from the opposite direction hit the car. The collision was so severe that two people died on the spot, and one injured person succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.