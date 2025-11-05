Farmers Get Relief with GST Cut: Solar Pumps Now Cheaper by Up to Rs 8000; PM Kusum Scheme Gains Momentum

There is now welcome news for farmers under the Central Government's PM Kusum Yojana. Following the revision of GST rates by the government, installing solar energy pumps in fields has become cheaper. This will now save farmers between Rs 4,209 and Rs 7,811.
Deputy Director (Horticulture) of the Horticulture Department, Dr. Shankar Singh Rathore, stated that revised guidelines have been issued after the implementation of new GST rates. Farmers can now deposit their share of the amount according to the new rates. Farmers who had deposited the amount according to the old GST rates and whose bills have not been issued before September 22, 2025, will also be issued revised approvals and refunded the additional amount. This will provide additional financial relief to the farmers.
Bhilwara District Receives Target of 1500 Solar Pumps
Bhilwara district has been allocated a target of 1500 solar energy pump sets under the PM Kusum Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers can install solar energy pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP, and 10 HP capacity as per their needs to irrigate from wells or tube wells. So far, 866 farmers in the district have applied, out of which administrative approval has been issued to 587 farmers. Work orders have been issued for 351 farmers, and solar energy pump sets have been installed at the premises of 280 farmers.
Big NewsView All
Bhilwara
Rajasthan
Trending