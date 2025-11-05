Farmers Get Relief with GST Cut: Solar Pumps Now Cheaper by Up to Rs 8000; PM Kusum Scheme Gains Momentum

Deputy Director (Horticulture) of the Horticulture Department, Dr. Shankar Singh Rathore, stated that revised guidelines have been issued after the implementation of new GST rates. Farmers can now deposit their share of the amount according to the new rates. Farmers who had deposited the amount according to the old GST rates and whose bills have not been issued before September 22, 2025, will also be issued revised approvals and refunded the additional amount. This will provide additional financial relief to the farmers.