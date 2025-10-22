Bhilwara: Fire Engulfs 13 Shops After Spark from Lamp, Cylinder Explodes

Flames rising from the shop. Photo: Patrika
Mandalgarh. The flame of a lamp lit in a shop in the fairground of the Banmata Shaktipeeth Govta Dam, located ten kilometres from the Mandalgarh sub-divisional headquarters, caught fire on Tuesday night. This led to 13 shops catching fire one after another. During this, a cylinder kept in one of the shops exploded due to the fire, creating an atmosphere of panic. There was chaos at the scene.
Fire engines from Mandalgarh and the district headquarters, Bhilwara, reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The fire caused losses worth lakhs of rupees. According to information, Pappu Bheel had performed Lakshmi Puja in the shop the previous night. After the shopkeeper left for home, the lamp ignited the fire. During this, a small cylinder kept in the shop exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly. Neighbouring 13 shops were engulfed. Upon hearing the sound of the explosion, people present there fled. Seeing the flames rise, no one dared to go near for a while.
An atmosphere of chaos ensued at the scene. Fire engines from Mandalgarh and Bhilwara arrived at the spot. The institution's tanker and boring machine were also used to help extinguish the fire. After struggling for two and a half hours, the fire was brought under control. Upon receiving the information, Mandalgarh MLA Gopal Khandelwal immediately reached the spot. He spoke to the affected shopkeepers and assured them of all possible assistance from the administration.
The MLA expressed his sorrow over the incident. Banmata Shaktipeeth Prabandh Evam Vikas Sansthan President Ashok Kumar Sharma, Tehsildar Basant Pandey, Rajesh Tailor and Bherulal Khatik, social workers Mukesh Vyas, Satyanarayan Suthar, Shyam Lal Dhakad, Satyanarayan Khandelwal, and many others arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, Mandalgarh police also reached the spot and assisted in dousing the fire.
