Bhilwara: Fire Engulfs 13 Shops After Spark from Lamp, Cylinder Explodes

Fire engines from Mandalgarh and the district headquarters, Bhilwara, reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The fire caused losses worth lakhs of rupees. According to information, Pappu Bheel had performed Lakshmi Puja in the shop the previous night. After the shopkeeper left for home, the lamp ignited the fire. During this, a small cylinder kept in the shop exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly. Neighbouring 13 shops were engulfed. Upon hearing the sound of the explosion, people present there fled. Seeing the flames rise, no one dared to go near for a while.