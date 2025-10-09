Gold Surpasses Rs1.26 Lakh Ahead of Karwa Chauth, Silver Breaks Records at Rs1.57 Lakh; Traders Predict Further Rise to Rs 1.75 Lakh for Silver and Rs 1.40 Lakh for Gold

Jewellery traders report that a perception has formed among the general public that gold and silver prices will rise further. Consequently, customers are breaking their fixed deposits to invest in gold and silver. Such customers are arriving in large numbers daily. Additionally, people are also withdrawing invested amounts from the stock market and reinvesting them in gold and silver. It is anticipated that gold may surpass ₹1.40 lakh and silver ₹1.75 lakh even before Diwali.