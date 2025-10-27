Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhilwara

Bhilwara to Get Four-Lane Elevated Road, Thousands of Vehicles to Cruise Daily

The state government is awaiting approval for a ₹303.48 crore elevated road project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Bhilwara city. The 2.49 km long road, stretching from Gayatri Ashram to Reliance Mall, will feature four junctions. Construction work will commence after the detailed project report (DPR) is approved.

Bhilwara

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Bhilwara Elevated Road

Bhilwara: The city, grappling with traffic congestion due to a population of five lakh and a rising number of vehicles, now anticipates relief from the Elevated Road project. The Urban Development Trust (UDT) has secured state government approval for the feasibility report to bring the project to fruition. The next step is to get the Detailed Project Report (DPR) sanctioned by the state government.

The total construction cost for the entire project is estimated at ₹303.48 crore. The city is witnessing a continuous increase in vehicles and population, leading to the narrowing of major city roads. Consequently, traffic jams are a frequent occurrence, impacting the daily lives of citizens from all walks of life.

When Rajasthan Patrika highlighted the issue of the city needing another overbridge, MP Damodar Agarwal, MLA Ashok Kothari, and other public representatives, along with various organisations, showed awareness. This led to the opening of the way for the construction of another overbridge near Ramdham in the city, and also paved the way for the construction of the elevated road.

Last year, the district administration and the Urban Development Trust prepared a work plan for the construction of an elevated road from Ramdham Road to Gayatri Ashram Road. However, with the central government approving a new overbridge at Ramdham, the length of the elevated road has been reduced and will now extend from Reliance Mall to Gayatri Ashram.

This means that instead of 2.95 km, only 2.490 km of the elevated road will be constructed. The elevated road from Gayatri Ashram to Ramdham will be a four-lane structure, complete with grade-separated facilities.

Circuit House to be the Midpoint

Four junctions will be constructed on the elevated road. These junctions will be located at Ajmer Chauraha, Circuit House, Gangapur Chauraha, and Veer Teja Circle (opposite the Traffic Police Station). Entry and exit points will be available at Gayatri Ashram and Reliance Mall junctions. The Circuit House will serve as the centre point. As per Indian Railways and railway standards, the height of the elevated road will be eight metres.

LED lights and a drinking water pipeline will also run along the centre of the road. Assistance will be sought from Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery Limited and a central government undertaking for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report.

Number of Vehicles Passing Daily

- Gayatri Ashram to Ramdham: 1,673 vehicles
- Gayatri Ashram to Parashuram Circle: 6,455 vehicles
- Ramdham to Gayatri Ashram: 17,876 vehicles
- Ramdham to Parashuram Circle: 10,745 vehicles
- Parashuram Circle to Gayatri Ashram: 9,945 vehicles
- Parashuram Circle to Ramdham: 4,298 vehicles
- 66,060 vehicles will pass through the junction daily.

One Lakh Vehicles Expected by 2032

Currently, at Gangapur Chauraha, Veer Teja Circle (opposite the Traffic Police Branch), and Ajmer Chauraha, across the railway tracks in the city, there is a significant vehicular pressure from 6 PM to 8 PM and from 9 AM to 10 AM. It is anticipated that by the year 2032, the number of vehicles passing through all four junctions daily will exceed one lakh. The distance between all junctions is only seven to eight hundred metres.

Improvement in City's Traffic System

A letter has been sent to the state government seeking approval for the DPR, and concrete efforts will be made to expedite the follow-up and commence construction work. The elevated road will prove to be a major solution for Bhilwara's traffic system, reducing traffic jams and providing a road facility equipped with modern technology.
-Damodar Agarwal, MP, Bhilwara

Permission Sought from State Government for DPR

The Urban Development Trust has proposed the construction of an elevated road in the city from Gayatri Ashram to Reliance Mall. Approval has been granted for the feasibility report concerning the construction of the elevated road. Now, a DPR needs to be prepared. Guidance has been sought from the state government in this regard.
-Lalit Goyal, Secretary, Urban Development Trust, Bhilwara

