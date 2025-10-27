Bhilwara to Get Four-Lane Elevated Road, Thousands of Vehicles to Cruise Daily

Currently, at Gangapur Chauraha, Veer Teja Circle (opposite the Traffic Police Branch), and Ajmer Chauraha, across the railway tracks in the city, there is a significant vehicular pressure from 6 PM to 8 PM and from 9 AM to 10 AM. It is anticipated that by the year 2032, the number of vehicles passing through all four junctions daily will exceed one lakh. The distance between all junctions is only seven to eight hundred metres.