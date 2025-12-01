Entire Village ‘Disappears’ from Map in Rajasthan District

Bhilwara: A serious administrative error has come to light in the delimitation carried out for the Panchayati Raj elections in the Jajpur Panchayat Samiti area of Bhilwara district. The village of Bhavani Pura (Kabra ka Jhopda) from the former Tikad Panchayat has not been included in any Panchayat Samiti or Gram Panchayat in the new delimitation. As a result, the settlement of about 200 houses in the village has been completely omitted from the district's map.
Villagers are in deep confusion due to this peculiar situation. The villagers are worried that if their village is not part of any panchayat, they will not be able to vote in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections. This matter has now become a topic of discussion in the area. The villagers stated that being a border village, Bhavani Pura has always been deprived of basic amenities. There is no road to even reach the village. During the rainy season, five-feet deep potholes form on the unpaved road.
Narrating their plight, the villagers said that earlier their village used to be attached to either Tikad or Kesarpura Panchayat, but this time it has gone too far. In the delimitation, the village has not been added to any panchayat. This has put the villagers in a state of great confusion.
Questions are now being raised about this serious lapse by the administration as to how a large settlement was overlooked during the delimitation process, and the villagers might have to bear the brunt of it.
The administration will have to rectify this error as soon as possible and include the village in the nearest panchayat so that the villagers can participate in the democratic process. The villagers have also lodged a complaint regarding this matter with the District Election Officer. It is believed that more than 200 complaints have been received by the district so far.
