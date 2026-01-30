Rajasthan Fog Accident: 3 Dead, 6 Vehicles Collide on NH-58 in Bhilwara, Causing 10km Traffic Jam

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot. With the help of local people, the police managed to pull out the injured trapped in the vehicles after a lot of effort. Chaos ensued on the highway after the accident. Many injured were seen screaming and asking for help from the vehicles. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara. The process of relatives of the deceased and injured reaching here has also begun.