30 January 2026,

Friday

Bhilwara

Rajasthan Fog Accident: 3 Dead, 6 Vehicles Collide on NH-58 in Bhilwara, Causing 10km Traffic Jam

Bhilwara Road Accident: Due to fog, six vehicles collided with each other on National Highway-58 in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Monday morning.

2 min read

Bhilwara

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

Bhilwara road accident

Bhilwara: Rajasthan remained in the grip of dense fog on Friday. Poor visibility led to a multi-vehicle collision on National Highway-58 in Bhilwara district on Friday morning, involving six vehicles. Three people lost their lives, while around a dozen others were injured.

The accident triggered a long traffic jam on the highway, leaving ambulances stuck and delaying rescue operations.

According to information, the accident happened at 7 am on Kothari Pulia on the Bhilwara-Ajmer road near Bhilwara city. Due to dense fog, 6 vehicles collided with each other one after another. Several vehicles were badly damaged in the accident. At the same time, three people died on the spot. Apart from this, about 12 people were injured in the accident. The Collector and SP also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. They also met the injured in the hospital.

Chaos on the highway

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot. With the help of local people, the police managed to pull out the injured trapped in the vehicles after a lot of effort. Chaos ensued on the highway after the accident. Many injured were seen screaming and asking for help from the vehicles. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara. The process of relatives of the deceased and injured reaching here has also begun.



A long queue of vehicles up to 10 kilometres

After the accident, a long queue of vehicles formed for about 10 kilometers. This completely halted traffic. Ambulances coming to pick up the injured also got stuck due to the jam. The police managed to get the ambulances out of the jam after a lot of effort. Vehicle drivers remained stuck in the jam for 3 hours due to the traffic congestion. The police cleared the jam after a lot of effort and restored traffic.

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 10:55 am

News / Rajasthan / Bhilwara / Rajasthan Fog Accident: 3 Dead, 6 Vehicles Collide on NH-58 in Bhilwara, Causing 10km Traffic Jam

