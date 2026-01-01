New Year's Eve Sees Weather Turn in Rajasthan: Yellow Alert Issued for 15 Districts Amidst Rain Forecast

Weather in Jaipur (Image: Patrika)
The weather in Rajasthan changed suddenly on New Year's Eve. On Wednesday evening, due to the effect of a Western Disturbance, 'Mawth' (light rain) occurred in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Pali, Churu, and surrounding areas. This morning at 9:30 AM, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for rain in 15 districts of Rajasthan.
According to the Meteorological Department, light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected at various places in Jaipur, Jaipur City, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Dholpur districts, and surrounding areas.
The Meteorological Department has advised the general public to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms. Do not take shelter under trees. Unplug electronic devices. Wait for the weather to normalise.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will change once again from January 2. The rain will stop, and the weather will become dry again. The Meteorological Department reported that the minimum temperature in Dausa was 6.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded in Churu was 26.2 degrees Celsius.
The weather in Jaipur had become pleasant since Wednesday night. Around 5 AM, strong winds and light drizzle occurred, making the weather cooler. According to the latest alert from the Meteorological Department, light rain with thunderstorms is expected in Jaipur and Jaipur City within the next 2 hours.
