1 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

New Year's Eve Sees Weather Turn in Rajasthan: Yellow Alert Issued for 15 Districts Amidst Rain Forecast

The weather in Rajasthan changed suddenly on New Year's Eve. In a new forecast issued by the Meteorological Department at 9:30 AM today, a yellow alert for rain has been issued for 15 districts of Rajasthan.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Weather Update 1 January Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Rajasthan in these 15 districts rain

Weather in Jaipur (Image: Patrika)

The weather in Rajasthan changed suddenly on New Year's Eve. On Wednesday evening, due to the effect of a Western Disturbance, 'Mawth' (light rain) occurred in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Pali, Churu, and surrounding areas. This morning at 9:30 AM, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for rain in 15 districts of Rajasthan.

Yellow Alert for Rain in These 15 Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected at various places in Jaipur, Jaipur City, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Dholpur districts, and surrounding areas.

Advice from the Meteorological Department to the General Public

The Meteorological Department has advised the general public to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms. Do not take shelter under trees. Unplug electronic devices. Wait for the weather to normalise.

Weather to Change Again from January 2

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will change once again from January 2. The rain will stop, and the weather will become dry again. The Meteorological Department reported that the minimum temperature in Dausa was 6.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded in Churu was 26.2 degrees Celsius.

Rain Alert in Jaipur

The weather in Jaipur had become pleasant since Wednesday night. Around 5 AM, strong winds and light drizzle occurred, making the weather cooler. According to the latest alert from the Meteorological Department, light rain with thunderstorms is expected in Jaipur and Jaipur City within the next 2 hours.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 11:33 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New Year's Eve Sees Weather Turn in Rajasthan: Yellow Alert Issued for 15 Districts Amidst Rain Forecast

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

New Year brings inflation shock: Commercial gas cylinders up by Rs 111, increasing burden on hotels and restaurants

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked
Jaipur

Army Day Parade: Rajasthan to Host First-Ever Military Parade Outside Cantonment Area

Jaipur

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Installs Mobile Toilets at 5 Key Tourist Spots for Visitor Convenience

Jaipur tourist
Jaipur

Jaipur: Three major fires in nine hours; coaching centre blaze erupts as JCB fire still smoulders

Jaipur

Cold wave grips Rajasthan, 7 cities below 5°C, dew freezes into ice in fields, yellow alert for these districts on Dec 28-29

फतेहपुर में खेतों में जमी ओस की बूंदें, फोटो कपिल पारीक
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.