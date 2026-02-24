24 February 2026,

Jaipur

Khatu Shyamji Padyatra Tragedy: Pedestrian Dies After Flagpole Touches Live Wire, Family Devastated

Khatu Shyamji padyatra accident: In the Rojda village of Khorabisal police station area in Jaipur district, a wet flag pole touched an 11 KV electric line, causing a current to surge through the 21st padyatra (pilgrimage on foot) heading to Khatu Shyamji.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

खाटूश्यामजी जा रहे पदयात्री दिनेश प्रजापत की करंट लगने से मौत, पत्रिका फोटो

Pilgrim Going to Khatu Shyamji Dies After Getting Electrocuted

Khatu Shyamji Padyatra Accident: A 21st procession, which had set off from Rojda village in the Khorabisal police station area of Jaipur district for Khatu Shyamji, was passing through the Hasteda area on Monday morning when its flag, touching an 11 KV electricity line passing over the road near Karnal Farm on the Mandha-Bhinda-Hasteda road, caused a current to flow through its wet pole. This led to the death of the foremost pedestrian, Dinesh Prajapat, who was holding the flag.

Fellow pedestrians carried him to the Government Hospital in Hasteda, from where he was referred. Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Chomu, where doctors declared him dead. Hasteda Chowki police conducted a post-mortem at the Sub-District Hospital in Chomu and handed over the body to the family. Following this, all the pilgrims cancelled the journey and returned to Rojda. A wave of grief swept through the deceased's family. Later, he was cremated in a somber atmosphere.

Pedestrians had departed with enthusiasm on Sunday morning

The brother of the deceased, Dinesh Kumar Prajapat, a resident of Rojda, Raju and Chheetar Prajapat, stated that on Sunday morning, Dinesh and other pilgrims had set off from Rojda village with great enthusiasm, carrying the idol of Khatu Shyamji and a flag. The procession passed through Jalsu, Raythal, and Ghinnoi, reaching Mandha-Bhinda late on Sunday evening, where the pilgrims spent the night at a private school.

On Monday morning at 8 AM, the procession set off for Khatu Shyamji, singing and dancing. Dinesh Prajapat (28), son of the late Shravanlal, was leading the procession, carrying the flag. Near Karnal Farm on the Mandha-Bhinda-Hasteda road, the flag touched an 11,000 KV electricity line, causing him to be electrocuted and die. He was married and had a son and a daughter. He was the middle of three brothers.

Accident due to low-lying electric line

Hemraj Gandhi of the Padyatra Committee stated that on the border of Hasteda, where the youth died due to electrocution, the road's height was greater, causing the electricity line to hang lower. This line became the cause of pedestrian Dinesh's death. Due to rain at the accident site, the ground was wet, which contributed to the electrocution incident.

Family members distraught

As soon as Dinesh's body was brought to his home in Rojda village, a wave of grief swept through the entire family. His mother, Gulab Devi, wife Pooja, and brothers Rakesh and Pawan, among other family members, became inconsolable. His seven-year-old son, Chandu, and three-year-old daughter, Priyanshi, were unaware that their father was no longer in this world and who would now cradle them.

Second death in the family due to electrocution

In Dinesh's family, his cousin Pankaj had previously died due to electrocution. His father, Shravanlal, had also passed away about four years ago. Local resident Uttam Sharma mentioned that the procession from Rojda to Khatu Shyamji was initiated in 2004 by Dinesh's father, Shravanlal Prajapat. After his father's death, Dinesh took over this responsibility.

Demand for financial assistance

District Council member Achraj Kanwar, Panchayat Samiti member Jayram Kumawat, and others have demanded financial assistance from the government through the district administration for the incident.

