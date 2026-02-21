Rajasthan: Government Unlocks Treasury for Farmers, Over 46 Billion Grant Demands Passed, Here are the Benefits

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena also completely clarified the misconceptions being spread regarding the India-US trade deal. He said that the farmers of the country are completely safe. The government will not do anything to harm their interests. He clarified that the government will not allow the import of wheat, rice, maize, and dairy products, in which India is completely self-reliant, at any cost. Therefore, farmers should remain fearless and focus on farming. Kirodi Lal also stated that we are rapidly moving towards self-sufficiency in the fields of pulses and oilseeds. However, only controlled imports will be made for food security and price stabilisation. He appealed to the farmers and animal husbandry farmers not to fall prey to anyone's instigation.