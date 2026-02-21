21 February 2026,

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Government Unlocks Treasury for Farmers, Over 46 Billion Grant Demands Passed, Here are the Benefits

Agriculture Grant Demands Passed: Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena also completely clarified the situation regarding the misinformation being spread about the India-America trade deal.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Feb 21, 2026

Rajasthan News: On Friday, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly passed the Agriculture Department’s grant demands totalling ₹4,687.3677 crore through a voice vote. Responding to the discussion, Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena clarified that the current state government is entirely dedicated to farmers and that protecting their interests is the government’s top priority. He assured the Assembly that innovative measures are being implemented for the overall development of agriculture, which are expected to yield long-term results.

Minister also fully clarified the India-US trade deal

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena also completely clarified the misconceptions being spread regarding the India-US trade deal. He said that the farmers of the country are completely safe. The government will not do anything to harm their interests. He clarified that the government will not allow the import of wheat, rice, maize, and dairy products, in which India is completely self-reliant, at any cost. Therefore, farmers should remain fearless and focus on farming. Kirodi Lal also stated that we are rapidly moving towards self-sufficiency in the fields of pulses and oilseeds. However, only controlled imports will be made for food security and price stabilisation. He appealed to the farmers and animal husbandry farmers not to fall prey to anyone's instigation.

ACB to investigate scams of the previous government

Targeting the previous Gehlot government, Minister Kirodi Lal Meena clarified the situation. He informed that the ACB is fully aware of the scams committed by the previous governments and their investigation is also underway. Kirodi Lal stated that there have been major irregularities in the tender process of the Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation. A thorough investigation into these scams will now be conducted through the ACB. He said that those who looted the rights of the farmers will not be spared.

