20 February 2026,

Friday

Jaipur

Vinod Jakhar from Rajasthan Appointed National President of NSUI: What Does This Appointment Mean?

Student politics in Rajasthan has proven its mettle at the national level today. February 20, 2026, has been etched in the annals of history as, for the first time, a student leader from Rajasthan has been appointed as the National President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 20, 2026

The All India Congress Committee has appointed Vinod Jakhar, a prominent figure in Rajasthan's student politics, as the new National President of NSUI. This is a matter of pride not only for Vinod Jakhar but for the entire state of Rajasthan, as it is the first time in NSUI's 55-year history that the command has been handed over to a leader from Rajasthan. Vinod Jakhar was currently serving as the State President of Rajasthan NSUI.

Journey from State President to National President

Vinod Jakhar was made the State President of Rajasthan NSUI in January 2024. During his tenure:

  • Struggle for Student Interests: He led several major movements in Rajasthan University, from protesting RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) events to the restoration of student union elections.
  • Imprisonment and Struggle: He was imprisoned multiple times in the fight for student interests, but he continued his struggle.
  • Trust of Top Leadership: Due to fitting into Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Youth Vision', he has now been given this significant responsibility at the national level.

What will be the impact on Rajasthan's politics?

Several political interpretations are being made of Vinod Jakhar's appointment:

  • Caste Equations: By appointing a Dalit youth as the national president, the Congress has attempted to woo the Dalit vote bank in Rajasthan and other states of the country.
  • Youth Leadership: The elevation of a leader from Rajasthan to this post for the first time is akin to opening doors to Delhi for other young student leaders in the state.

A Story of Struggle

Vinod Jakhar's story is no less than a film script. Born into a humble family near Jaipur, Vinod's father is a mason by profession (a plaster worker).

  • Childhood Struggle: When Vinod was 7 years old, his family shifted to Jaipur in search of work.
  • Education: He received his early education at the same school where his father worked as a labourer. Later, while pursuing higher education from Rajasthan University, he became active in student politics.
  • Dalit Face: Vinod Jakhar belongs to the SC (Scheduled Caste) community and has also been the first Dalit president of Rajasthan College.

That 'Historic' Victory in 2018

Vinod Jakhar's true identity emerged during the 2018 Rajasthan University student union elections. At that time, NSUI had not given Vinod the ticket. However, he did not give up and entered the fray as an independent candidate. He not only won the election but also established his credibility in the student politics of the entire state. After his victory, he rejoined Congress and NSUI.

