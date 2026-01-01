New year: Airport development likely in this Rajasthan district as AAI team conducts inspection

Efforts for air traffic have been ongoing for the past decade. Following the visit of the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in October 2015, initiatives in this direction intensified. Recently, a team from the AAI (Airports Authority of India) from Kishangarh Airport inspected the airstrip and assessed the runway expansion and technical requirements. With the requested report being sent on time, the next phase is expected to commence. Sufficient land and infrastructure are available for airport development.