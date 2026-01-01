New year: Airport development likely in this Rajasthan district as AAI team conducts inspection

AI-generated symbolic image
The year 2026 could add a new chapter to the development of Nagaur district in Rajasthan. The process of transforming the long-awaited Nagaur airstrip into a fully developed airport has once again gained momentum. Administrative efforts, technical reports, and pre-existing resources have strengthened this project. If the decision-making process is completed on time, Nagaur could soon be marked on the state's aviation map.
Efforts for air traffic have been ongoing for the past decade. Following the visit of the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in October 2015, initiatives in this direction intensified. Recently, a team from the AAI (Airports Authority of India) from Kishangarh Airport inspected the airstrip and assessed the runway expansion and technical requirements. With the requested report being sent on time, the next phase is expected to commence. Sufficient land and infrastructure are available for airport development.
Under the plan prepared for the expansion of the Nagaur airstrip, there is a proposal to develop the current 1535-meter-long runway to 4500 meters in phases.
A total sanctioned amount of ₹361.44 lakh has been set for this project, which will be used for runway expansion along with the development of necessary technical and infrastructural facilities. The proposed airport is to be developed in three runway grade categories, which will enable the movement of small and medium-sized aircraft.
