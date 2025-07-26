Rajasthan: Another Government School Ceiling Collapses, Despite Previous Tragedy

A major accident was narrowly averted on Friday at the government primary school in Kharia ki Dhani, Khariyawas area, Degana sub-division, Nagaur district, Rajasthan. The school's dilapidated roof suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, no children were present in the classroom at the time, preventing any casualties. This incident occurred in the morning, before the school assembly.
Local villagers and teachers immediately began clearing the debris. This incident has once again raised questions about the state of dilapidated buildings in government schools across the state.
Recently, in Piplodi village, Jhalawar, the collapse of a government school roof resulted in the death of 7 children and injuries to 21 others. Following this, there have been demands for swift action from the administration to prevent such incidents. Locals reported that the administration had been informed several times about the poor condition of the school building, but no action was taken.
The incident in Jhalawar, where a section of a government school collapsed, killing seven children, serves as a lesson for the local administration and education department of Nagaur district. If the condition of school buildings is not addressed in time, there could be more such tragedies. According to reports, there are 88 schools in Mundwa block alone that are in a dilapidated condition.