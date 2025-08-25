Heavy Rain: Rajasthan district reels under 7-hour deluge, shatters 50-year record, revives memories of 1996 floods

Torrential rain in Nagaur district, Rajasthan, on Sunday broke a 50-year record. Seven inches of rain fell in Nagaur city in just seven hours. The incessant heavy rain flooded low-lying areas, submerging several colonies and causing water to rise three to four feet in many houses, leading to significant hardship for residents.
Residents recalled the floods of 1996 and 1975. Elderly residents of Brahmpuri reported that even the 1996 flood did not bring this much water. In 1975, houses were flooded with two feet of water – a situation mirrored in the recent downpour.
Seven hours of continuous heavy rain on Sunday caused a dozen old and dilapidated houses in the city to collapse, resulting in the death of two people who were trapped under the rubble. Throughout the day, administration and municipal council teams worked to drain the water from the flooded low-lying areas. The administration has arranged accommodation for the homeless in the Town Hall, Rain Basera, and Law College.
Following instructions from District Collector Arun Kumar Purohit, the acting commissioner of the Nagar Parishad, Govind Singh Bincher, along with his team, visited the affected areas and arranged for water drainage and the relocation of affected people to safe locations. The commissioner stated that arrangements for accommodation have been made in the Circuit House, Rain Baseras, Town Hall, and Law College.
Seven JCBs and sanitation teams have been deployed to remove water from the colonies. People residing in a makeshift settlement near Hanuman Bagh were safely evacuated and shifted to the Law College under the leadership of Tehsildar Narasimha Tak.
In view of the heavy rainfall warning, the District Collector has declared a two-day holiday for schools, coaching institutes, and Anganwadi centres. Schools will remain closed on 25th and 26th August.
The torrential rain completely filled the city's lakes. Bakhtasagar, Samas, Ginani, Pratap Sagar, Jada Talab, and the Cheenar Shakkar Talab overflowed. Seven to eight feet of water accumulated in the park near Bakhtasagar Lake, submerging the ghats and chhatris (pavilions).
Similarly, Samas Talab overflowed, with water flowing towards the college. Water in Shakkar Talab rose above the safety wall. Lokesh Tak, a local social worker, said that Shakkar Talab is full, and further rainfall could lead to flood-like conditions. He recalled similar levels of water in 2006.
Nagaur city recorded 173 millimetres of rain between 8 am and 5 pm on Sunday. In the 24-hour period from 5 pm on Saturday to 5 pm on Sunday, 199 millimetres (7.83 inches) of rain was recorded.
Light rain had been falling in Nagaur city since Saturday evening. Torrential rain began at 8 am on Sunday and lasted for about three hours. By 11 am, the incessant heavy rain had submerged the city. Four to five feet of water accumulated in the Women's College ground, entering the college building. Over a foot of water accumulated on College Road and Bikaner Road, overflowing the dividers.
Three to four feet of water accumulated in the Shivbadi area, flooding houses along the route from Shivbadi to Kumhari Darwaza. Similarly, knee-to-waist-deep water accumulated in B Road, Loharpura, Naya Darwaza, Krishi Mandi Tiraha, Delhi Darwaza, Mundwa Chowraha, and other areas. The ground floor of JLN Hospital was also flooded.
|Tehsil
|Rainfall from 5 pm Saturday to 5 pm Sunday (mm)
|Total Rainfall this Year (mm)
|Nagaur
|199
|616
|Mundwa
|88
|474
|Khinwsar
|114
|604
|Jayal
|146
|475
|Deh
|155
|539
|Medta
|96
|721
|Riyanbadi
|64
|694
|Degana
|100
|759
|Sanju
|39
|496