8 January 2026,

Thursday

Nagaur

Nagaur Road Accident: SUV Smashed by Truck; 3 Dead, 5 Seriously Injured

Dense fog has persisted in most districts of Rajasthan for the fifth consecutive day. Due to extremely low visibility caused by the fog, a road accident has once again occurred in the state.

2 min read
Nagaur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Nagaur-road-accident-1

Road accident in Nagaur. Photo: Patrika

Nagaur: Dense fog has enveloped most districts of Rajasthan for the fifth consecutive day. Due to extremely low visibility caused by the fog, a road accident has once again occurred in the state. A horrific road accident took place in the Nagaur district early on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of three people. Five others were critically injured.

The accident occurred around 7 AM on the Surpaliya bypass in the Surpaliya police station area of Nagaur. Due to the dense fog, an SUV and a truck collided head-on with great force. The collision was so severe that the SUV was completely smashed as it hit the truck.

The front of the SUV was badly damaged. After the accident, several people were thrown onto the road, while many were trapped inside the SUV. Two people died on the spot, while six people were injured.



Condition of 5 Injured is Critical

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Surpaliya police station reached the spot. With the help of local residents and after considerable effort, the police managed to extricate the injured trapped in the car. All the injured were immediately transported to JLN Hospital in Nagaur by ambulance. One more youth succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital, bringing the death toll to three. Meanwhile, the condition of five injured individuals is reported to be critical, and they are undergoing treatment.



Efforts Underway to Identify the Deceased

The police have kept the bodies of the three deceased in the government hospital's mortuary. Efforts are currently underway to identify the deceased. According to the police, the cause of the accident is attributed to dense fog and low visibility.



Traffic Disruption After the Accident

Meanwhile, traffic on the Surpaliya bypass was severely affected following the accident. Long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the road, leading to traffic congestion for approximately two hours. This caused considerable inconvenience to commuters and drivers. The police, with the help of a crane, removed the damaged SUV and truck from the road. Subsequently, traffic was gradually restored.

English News / Rajasthan / Nagaur / Nagaur Road Accident: SUV Smashed by Truck; 3 Dead, 5 Seriously Injured

