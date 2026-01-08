Nagaur Road Accident: SUV Smashed by Truck; 3 Dead, 5 Seriously Injured

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Surpaliya police station reached the spot. With the help of local residents and after considerable effort, the police managed to extricate the injured trapped in the car. All the injured were immediately transported to JLN Hospital in Nagaur by ambulance. One more youth succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital, bringing the death toll to three. Meanwhile, the condition of five injured individuals is reported to be critical, and they are undergoing treatment.