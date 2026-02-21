21 February 2026,

Saturday

Nagaur

Rajasthan Highway: Eco Corridor to Foster Development Alongside Nature

Eco Corridor: National highways are no longer defined solely by speed and concrete; they are now being developed as hubs for innovative biodiversity conservation initiatives.

2 min read

Nagaur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 21, 2026

National Highway

Nagaur: National highways are now not just a symbol of high speed and concrete, but preparations are being made to make them centres for new initiatives in biodiversity conservation. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a concrete step towards developing bee-friendly green belts along national highways. This initiative is being seen as an attempt to balance development and the environment.

NHAI has described this initiative as the country's first 'bee corridor' on highways, which will showcase the transition from ornamental to ecological plantations. In fact, in recent years, there has been a rapid decline in the population of bees and other pollinator insects.

Climate change, excessive use of pesticides, and shrinking green spaces are considered the main reasons for this. This has directly impacted agricultural and horticultural production, as a large portion of crops depend on pollination. In such a situation, a plan has been prepared to convert the land available along the highways into a safe and conducive habitat for pollinators.

Flower beds to adorn highway sides

According to the plan, clusters of flowering trees and plants will be planted at intervals of 500 metres to one kilometre along the national highways. This distance has been determined keeping in mind the average foraging range of bees and wild bees. These green belts will prioritise indigenous species such as Neem, Karanj, Mahua, Palash, Jamun, Siris, and Bottle Brush. A mix of shrubs, herbs, and grasses will also be included, ensuring a continuous supply of nectar and pollen throughout the year with flowers blooming in different seasons.

Natural structures will also be created

Bee corridors will be developed on national highways and vacant plots of NHAI in accordance with local agro-climatic conditions. Each regional office will select three such highways for developing corridors during 2026-27. Additionally, natural structures like wood and hollow stems will also be developed, which will serve as shelters for pollinating insects.

Target to plant 40 lakh trees along highways

A target has been set to plant approximately 40 lakh trees along national highways during the year 2026-27, of which about 60 per cent will be under this special initiative. Regional offices have been assigned the responsibility of identifying and developing three such special bee corridors each.

Published on:

21 Feb 2026 09:35 am

News / Rajasthan / Nagaur / Rajasthan Highway: Eco Corridor to Foster Development Alongside Nature

