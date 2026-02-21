Rajasthan Highway: Eco Corridor to Foster Development Alongside Nature

According to the plan, clusters of flowering trees and plants will be planted at intervals of 500 metres to one kilometre along the national highways. This distance has been determined keeping in mind the average foraging range of bees and wild bees. These green belts will prioritise indigenous species such as Neem, Karanj, Mahua, Palash, Jamun, Siris, and Bottle Brush. A mix of shrubs, herbs, and grasses will also be included, ensuring a continuous supply of nectar and pollen throughout the year with flowers blooming in different seasons.