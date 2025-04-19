Nagaur: Online Attendance for Government School Students

Online Attendance to be Mandatory Following complaints regarding student attendance in government schools, the education department, under the Chief Minister Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan, has mandated online attendance in all schools. Teachers have been instructed to download the app on their mobile phones to record the attendance of present students and identify absent ones. The app provides three options for student absence: illness, approved leave, or unauthorized absence. This means the app will primarily focus on identifying absent students. This daily attendance data will be directly fed into the attendance module on the Shala Darpan portal. Once integrated, this data will be readily accessible on the logins of school, block, district, and state-level offices.

School Principals Assigned Responsibility The education department has assigned responsibility to school principals. They will ensure the app is downloaded and installed on all staff mobile phones and that daily student attendance is recorded. Principals will also ensure the mapping of each class teacher on the Shala Darpan portal. In the absence of a class teacher, the attendance of the students of that class will be recorded by the principal through the available module on their login.

Existing System in Vivekananda Model and Mahatma Gandhi Schools According to the departmental order, this initiative was initially piloted in 134 Swami Vivekananda Model Schools and 205 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools in two phases. Following positive results, it is now being implemented across all government schools.

Online Attendance During Prayer Assembly Student attendance will be taken using the app during the morning prayer assembly and uploaded to the Shala Darpan portal. School principals have been instructed to comply with the order and implement online attendance. Currently, there are 3.13 lakh students enrolled in 2998 schools across the two districts.

– Arjunram Jajda, Additional District Education Officer, Secondary, Nagaur