UP Police Constable Vacancy 2026: Good News for UP Police Constable Exam Aspirants, No More Negative Marking

UP Police Constable Vacancy 2026: Good news for the lakhs of youths aspiring to become police constables and jail warders in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has taken a historic decision regarding recruitment examinations. The system of negative marking in UP Police Constable and Jail Warder recruitment exams has now been completely abolished. The cabinet has approved this decision through circulation.
Following this decision by the Uttar Pradesh government's cabinet, amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable and Chief Constable Service Rules 2025 and Jail Warder Cadre Service Rules 2025 have been approved. Under these new changes, candidates' marks will not be deducted for incorrect answers in upcoming examinations. Previously, negative marking was applied for wrong answers, which has now been removed.
This change in recruitment rules can prove to be a game-changer for candidates preparing for competitive exams. Often, due to the fear of negative marking, candidates would skip questions they were unsure about. With this fear now gone, candidates will be able to attempt all questions in the exam. This will benefit candidates from rural areas and those with less preparation, and also increase the chances of better performance in the merit list.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) may soon release an official notification regarding these new rules. These rules will be applicable to all upcoming new constable and jail warder recruitments. Youth who have been preparing for these posts for a long time can now appear for the examination without any fear.
This step by the government has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the youth. Candidates will now be able to manage their time better during the exam and solve more questions. This new rule will be implemented in the upcoming constable and jail warder recruitments. Candidates who are currently preparing for these exams can now practice solving papers without the fear of negative marking. The aim of bringing this decision is to make the selection process more transparent and simpler, so that eligible youth do not have to face any mental pressure in getting a government job.
