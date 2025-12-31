UP Police Constable Vacancy 2026: Good News for UP Police Constable Exam Aspirants, No More Negative Marking

This step by the government has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the youth. Candidates will now be able to manage their time better during the exam and solve more questions. This new rule will be implemented in the upcoming constable and jail warder recruitments. Candidates who are currently preparing for these exams can now practice solving papers without the fear of negative marking. The aim of bringing this decision is to make the selection process more transparent and simpler, so that eligible youth do not have to face any mental pressure in getting a government job.