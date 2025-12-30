NTA to Soon Release JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: See Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the City Intimation Slip for the first session of JEE Main 2026. As per the official notification, candidates will receive information about their examination city in the first week of January. Following this, admit cards will be issued 3-4 days before the commencement of the exams. The first session of JEE Main 2026 examinations will be conducted between January 21, 2026, and January 30, 2026. This examination will be held entirely in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NTA has clarified that the results for the first session exams will be announced by February 12, 2026.