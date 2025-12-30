NTA to Soon Release JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip: See Details

JEE Main 2026 (Image Saurce: Freepik)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the City Intimation Slip for the first session of JEE Main 2026. As per the official notification, candidates will receive information about their examination city in the first week of January. Following this, admit cards will be issued 3-4 days before the commencement of the exams. The first session of JEE Main 2026 examinations will be conducted between January 21, 2026, and January 30, 2026. This examination will be held entirely in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NTA has clarified that the results for the first session exams will be announced by February 12, 2026.
The second session of JEE Main will be held in April. The application process for this session will run from April 02 to April 09, 2026. The Session 2 examinations will be conducted between April 01 and April 10, 2026. The results for the second session are expected to be released by April 20, 2026.
Only candidates who are successful in JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination. The JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted on May 17, 2026. This exam will have two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The registration process for JEE Advanced will commence on April 23, 2026.
The coming few weeks are very important for the candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 examination. With the release of the city slip in the first week of January, the examination period will begin. Candidates are advised to focus on revision now. For information related to admit cards and exam centres, rely only on the official website of NTA.
