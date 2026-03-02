2 March 2026,

Monday

Education News

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Your Score Via This Direct Link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the Clerk Mains Examination 2025. Candidates can check their results by visiting ibps.in. Under this recruitment drive, 15,701 Clerk (CSA) posts will be filled.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the Clerk Mains Examination 2025 result on March 2, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, ibps.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 15,701 posts of Clerks, also known as Customer Service Associates (CSA), in public sector banks across the country. Selected candidates should prepare for document verification and a language proficiency test. Information will also be sent to the registered email addresses of the selected candidates.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to Check the Result

To check the result, first, visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.
On the homepage, navigate to the ‘CRP-Clerical’ section.
Click on the link for “Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XV”.
Next, select the link related to “Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-CSA-XV”.
Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
Fill in the captcha displayed on the screen and submit.
Your result status will be displayed on the screen.
Download it for future reference and keep a printed copy safe.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025

IBPS Result: No Interview in the Selection Process

A key feature of the IBPS Clerk recruitment is the absence of an interview. The selection process is completed in two stages. The first stage is the preliminary examination, which is only qualifying in nature. The main competition takes place in the main examination, as the final merit list is prepared based on its marks. Candidates who pass the main examination will also have to appear for a Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) of their respective state. This is also only qualifying.

More Opportunities This Year

A total of 15,701 vacancies were announced this year, raising the hopes of candidates more than before. The main examination was conducted on November 29 and December 2, 2025. Along with the results, state-wise and category-wise cut-offs are also being released.

Published on:

02 Mar 2026 01:07 pm

News / Education News / IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Your Score Via This Direct Link

