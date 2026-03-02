IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released: Check Your Score Via This Direct Link

A key feature of the IBPS Clerk recruitment is the absence of an interview. The selection process is completed in two stages. The first stage is the preliminary examination, which is only qualifying in nature. The main competition takes place in the main examination, as the final merit list is prepared based on its marks. Candidates who pass the main examination will also have to appear for a Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) of their respective state. This is also only qualifying.