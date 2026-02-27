Bihar Board 12th Result: Copy checking process for Bihar Board Inter Result begins today

Bihar Board 12th Result: Millions of students who have appeared for the Inter examination in Bihar are now awaiting their results. Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board has started preparations for the evaluation, indicating that work towards releasing the results has intensified. According to the board, the checking of answer sheets for the Intermediate Examination 2026 will commence on February 27. Evaluation centres have been set up in all districts of the state, where teachers will check the copies. The results will be released once this process begins.
This year, the Inter examinations were conducted between February 2 and February 13, 2026. Looking at the statistics, more than approximately 13,17,846 students participated in the examination. Checking such a large number of copies is a significant responsibility in itself. This is why the board has planned the evaluation with complete preparation, setting a timeline. Students have been anxious about the results since the exams concluded. The atmosphere everywhere, from social media to schools and colleges, is abuzz with this discussion.
The board has clarified that the evaluation work will start on February 27 and be completed by March 10, 2026. During this period, not only will the answer sheets be checked, but the marks obtained will also be entered online concurrently. Separate personnel have been deployed for marks posting to ensure there is no delay in uploading the scores. The board's endeavour is to complete the entire process swiftly and transparently, enabling the timely release of results. Although the board has not yet announced the exact date for the results, considering the set timeline for evaluation, it is expected that the results may be released in the third or fourth week of March.
