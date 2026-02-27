Bihar Board 12th Result: Copy checking process for Bihar Board Inter Result begins today

The board has clarified that the evaluation work will start on February 27 and be completed by March 10, 2026. During this period, not only will the answer sheets be checked, but the marks obtained will also be entered online concurrently. Separate personnel have been deployed for marks posting to ensure there is no delay in uploading the scores. The board's endeavour is to complete the entire process swiftly and transparently, enabling the timely release of results. Although the board has not yet announced the exact date for the results, considering the set timeline for evaluation, it is expected that the results may be released in the third or fourth week of March.