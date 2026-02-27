27 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Bihar Board 12th Result: Copy checking process for Bihar Board Inter Result begins today

This year's intermediate examinations were held between February 2 and February 13, 2026. Looking at the statistics, more than approximately 13,17,846 students participated in the examination.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 27, 2026

Bihar Board 12th Result

Bihar Board 12th Result: Millions of students who have appeared for the Inter examination in Bihar are now awaiting their results. Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board has started preparations for the evaluation, indicating that work towards releasing the results has intensified. According to the board, the checking of answer sheets for the Intermediate Examination 2026 will commence on February 27. Evaluation centres have been set up in all districts of the state, where teachers will check the copies. The results will be released once this process begins.

Bihar Board 12th Result: Exams were held on these dates

This year, the Inter examinations were conducted between February 2 and February 13, 2026. Looking at the statistics, more than approximately 13,17,846 students participated in the examination. Checking such a large number of copies is a significant responsibility in itself. This is why the board has planned the evaluation with complete preparation, setting a timeline. Students have been anxious about the results since the exams concluded. The atmosphere everywhere, from social media to schools and colleges, is abuzz with this discussion.

Bihar Board Inter Result: Copy checking work to be completed by March 10

The board has clarified that the evaluation work will start on February 27 and be completed by March 10, 2026. During this period, not only will the answer sheets be checked, but the marks obtained will also be entered online concurrently. Separate personnel have been deployed for marks posting to ensure there is no delay in uploading the scores. The board's endeavour is to complete the entire process swiftly and transparently, enabling the timely release of results. Although the board has not yet announced the exact date for the results, considering the set timeline for evaluation, it is expected that the results may be released in the third or fourth week of March.

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Feb 2026 03:24 pm

News / Education News / Bihar Board 12th Result: Copy checking process for Bihar Board Inter Result begins today

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

RPSC Recruitment: Over 12000 Vacancies to be Filled Through Exams Starting March

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग, पत्रिका फाइल फोटो
Ajmer

Sikar: Chemistry Professor Makes History, Clears NET-JRF, GATE Over 75 Times, Sets World Record

Professor Sucess Story
Sikar

ISRO: A Great Opportunity for 9th Grade Students to Train at ISRO, Here's How to Register

ISRO YUVIKA 2026
Education News

Job For Engineers: Delhi Government Announces Recruitment for B.Tech Graduates

Job For Engineers
Education News

12 Fake Universities Exposed in Delhi, UGC Issues Alert

UGC Big Order JJTU Chudela Jhunjhunu PhD Courses Banned for 5 Years
New Delhi
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.