21 February 2026,

Saturday

Education News

Job For Engineers: Delhi Government Announces Recruitment for B.Tech Graduates

A total of 911 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Selected candidates for this recruitment will be given different salaries according to their respective posts.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 21, 2026

Job For Engineers

Job For Engineers: Good news for the youth preparing for government jobs in Delhi. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced recruitment for 911 posts in various departments. These include positions such as Legal Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil), and Assistant Section Officer Grade-II.
The online application process will commence on February 24, 2026, at 12:00 PM. Interested candidates can fill out the form by visiting the official website dsssbonline.nic.in until March 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

Job For Engineers: How Many Posts for Whom?

A total of 911 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. This includes 10 posts for Legal Assistant (DPCC, DUSIB, Law & Legislative Department, DTC), 33 posts for Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board), 281 posts for Junior Engineer (Civil) (Delhi Jal Board, New Delhi Municipal Council), and 587 posts for Assistant Section Officer Grade-II (Services Department, DPCC, DUSIB).

DSSSB: What are the Eligibility and Age Limit Criteria?

A degree in Law is required for the Legal Assistant post. Additionally, candidates must have at least three years of legal practice experience or one year of legal work experience in a government department. The maximum age limit is set at 30 years.

A degree in Civil Engineering is mandatory for Assistant Engineer (Civil). The age limit ranges from 30 to 32 years, depending on the department.

For Junior Engineer (Civil), a degree in Civil Engineering or a three-year diploma with two years of experience is required. The age should be between 18 and 32 years.

A graduation degree from a recognised university is necessary for Assistant Section Officer. The maximum age limit is 30 years.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules. SC and ST candidates will receive a five-year relaxation, while OBC candidates will get a three-year relaxation.

Selection of Candidates Will Be Done This Way

A single-stage examination will be conducted for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer (Civil). Whereas, for Legal Assistant and Assistant Section Officer, the examination will be held in two stages. The examination dates have not been announced yet. The board will provide this information later.

DSSSB Recruitment: How Much Salary Will Be Received?

Selected candidates for this recruitment will receive different salaries according to their respective posts. Assistant Engineers will receive a salary of up to ₹1,42,000. Junior Engineers (Civil) will be paid up to ₹1,12,000. Similarly, salaries will be given as per the post. Detailed information can be obtained from the notification.

Updated on:

21 Feb 2026 02:47 pm

Published on:

21 Feb 2026 02:46 pm

