Job For Engineers: Delhi Government Announces Recruitment for B.Tech Graduates

Job For Engineers: Good news for the youth preparing for government jobs in Delhi. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced recruitment for 911 posts in various departments. These include positions such as Legal Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil), and Assistant Section Officer Grade-II.

The online application process will commence on February 24, 2026, at 12:00 PM. Interested candidates can fill out the form by visiting the official website dsssbonline.nic.in until March 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM.