Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2026: Download Bihar Board Inter Exam Answer Key Directly

The work of checking answer scripts has started in various districts of the state. Copies are being checked rapidly at many evaluation centres. It is being reported that this time too, the board is trying to release the results of Matriculation and Intermediate examinations before any other board in the country. Although the data entry work has not fully commenced, preparations are in full swing. If everything goes according to the planned schedule, the results for Class 10 and 12 can be declared by the last week of March.