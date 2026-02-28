Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2026: Download Bihar Board Inter Exam Answer Key Directly

Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2026: Big news for lakhs of students of Bihar Board. The Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) has released the official answer key for the MCQ questions asked in the Inter Annual Examination 2026. The answer keys for theory subjects of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams have been uploaded on the board's website biharboardonline.com.
This time too, 50 per cent of the total marks in the Inter examination were for objective questions. Students answered these questions on the OMR sheet. Now, students can match their answers and if there is any doubt regarding any question or answer, they can raise an objection within the stipulated time.
The board has clarified that online objections will be accepted only until 5 PM on March 6. After this, no objection will be considered. To object, students will have to log in with their roll code and roll number. After logging in, objections can be submitted online by selecting the concerned subject and question. The board has also stated that a team of experts will review all objections. If any error is found in a question, a revised answer key will be issued.
First, go to the official website biharboardonline.com.
Select the link related to the Inter Answer Key on the homepage.
Enter your roll code and roll number.
Download the PDF according to the subject and set.
Match the answers and raise an objection if necessary.
The work of checking answer scripts has started in various districts of the state. Copies are being checked rapidly at many evaluation centres. It is being reported that this time too, the board is trying to release the results of Matriculation and Intermediate examinations before any other board in the country. Although the data entry work has not fully commenced, preparations are in full swing. If everything goes according to the planned schedule, the results for Class 10 and 12 can be declared by the last week of March.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending