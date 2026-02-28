IGNOU: Another Chance to Apply! Applications Now Open Until This Date

At the undergraduate level, popular courses such as BA, BBA, BCom, BCA, BSc, and BSW are available, including honours options in various subjects. At the postgraduate level, courses like MBA, MA in various disciplines, MCA, and MCom are being offered. Additionally, the university has launched diploma and certificate courses keeping in mind skill development. Short-term courses are also available in fields such as languages, information technology, environmental studies, and management, allowing students to choose courses according to their interests and career goals.