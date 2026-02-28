IGNOU: Another Chance to Apply! Applications Now Open Until This Date

IGNOU Admission: There is welcome news for students preparing for higher education. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for applications for the entrance examination for B.Ed and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) programmes.
Candidates can now apply online until 6 PM on March 10, 2026. This is another opportunity for students who could not fill out the form within the earlier stipulated deadline. According to the notification issued by the university, the same extended deadline will apply to the Post Graduate Diploma in Rural and Plantation Management course.
The entrance examination for these three courses has been scheduled for March 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for examination-related guidelines. IGNOU has also commenced admissions for UG and PG courses under the January 2026 session. Admissions are available through both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes, enabling students who are working or reside in remote areas to continue their studies.
At the undergraduate level, popular courses such as BA, BBA, BCom, BCA, BSc, and BSW are available, including honours options in various subjects. At the postgraduate level, courses like MBA, MA in various disciplines, MCA, and MCom are being offered. Additionally, the university has launched diploma and certificate courses keeping in mind skill development. Short-term courses are also available in fields such as languages, information technology, environmental studies, and management, allowing students to choose courses according to their interests and career goals.
