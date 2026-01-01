1 January 2026,

Thursday

Education News

School Closures: From UP, Bihar to Rajasthan… Know When Schools Will Remain Closed? See Full List

When will schools in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Delhi remain closed? Get the most accurate and latest update on Winter Vacation 2026 here.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

moradabad schools closed due to cold wave dm order class 1 to 8

School Closed News (Image: Gemini)

The new year 2026 has begun, but look at the weather outside… biting cold, coupled with a white blanket of fog. No one feels like getting out of their warm quilts, and in such a situation, if children have to go to school, it is natural for parents to worry.

The double attack of cold continues in North India. Icy winds from the mountains have left the plains shivering. In view of this, the timings of schools have been changed or holidays have been declared in many states, including Delhi, UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan. If you are also confused about when schools will open in your city, let us give you the complete update for every state.

Rajasthan: Enjoyment until January 5…

First, let's talk about Marudhara, i.e., Rajasthan. The cold is at its peak in Rajasthan. According to the Shivira Panchang of the Education Department here, winter holidays in schools were already scheduled.

As per government orders and the Panchang, winter holidays are ongoing in Rajasthan from December 25, 2025, to January 5, 2026. This means children in government and private schools in the state do not need to worry about going to school yet. Schools are expected to reopen on January 6, 2026 (Monday), provided the cold does not intensify further and the Collector does not issue any new orders.

Delhi-NCR: Winter Vacation Begins in the Capital

In the country's capital, Delhi, fog has reduced visibility to zero. The government has not taken any risks with the health of the children here. Winter vacation has been declared in Delhi schools from January 1 for the next week.

Meanwhile, in nearby Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar), the DM had ordered schools from nursery to 12th grade to remain closed until January 1, 2026. Now, parents are looking forward to a new order, wondering if the holiday will be extended until this evening or if children will have to go to school with their bags tomorrow.

UP: Strict Order from the Yogi Government

In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath had clearly stated that the safety of children is the first priority. Schools across UP were ordered to remain closed on December 31 and January 1. This included all boards (UP Board, CBSE, ICSE).

However, in view of the cold, it is speculated that the DMs of many districts may extend the holiday from January 2 or change the timings. Therefore, keep an eye on your school's WhatsApp group.

Bihar: Little Children Rejoice in Patna

In Bihar too, the westerly winds have increased the chill. In the capital Patna, the administration has ordered schools up to Class 8 to remain closed until January 2. This includes both government and private schools.

However, children from Class 9 onwards have not yet received relief. Their studies will not be interrupted, only the timings have been changed. Now, students in higher classes will have to attend school only between 10 AM and 3:30 PM. Anganwadi centres will also remain closed for now.

Punjab and Assam: Long Holidays Here

The fog is very dense in Punjab, so the government has given generous holidays. All schools in Punjab will remain closed until January 7, 2026.

Meanwhile, the weather is also bad in the northeastern state of Assam. In Guwahati and Kamrup districts, the administration has directed schools to remain closed until January 6, 2026. The Meteorological Department has also warned of rain there.

A final piece of advice

Schools in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, were closed until December 31. Today is January 1, but the cold has not subsided. In such a situation, it is possible that an order to extend the holiday may come late this evening.

Overall, the weather is unpredictable. Even if schools are opening in your district, send your children wearing full warm clothes, caps, and socks. And yes, consider the message from your district's DM or school administration as the final order.

Education News

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 12:07 pm

Education News / School Closures: From UP, Bihar to Rajasthan… Know When Schools Will Remain Closed? See Full List

