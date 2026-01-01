1 January 2026,

MPPSC Ayurveda Medical Officer Vacancy: Opportunity to become an Ayurveda Medical Officer, Know All Detail

The selection process will be completed in two stages. First, there will be a written examination, which will include subjects related to Ayurveda along with general knowledge of Madhya Pradesh.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

BPSC AEDO Exam Postponed

MPPSC Ayurveda Medical Officer (Image: Patrika)

MPPSC Ayurveda Medical Officer Notification: A great opportunity has emerged for young people aspiring to a career in the medical field. This is also an excellent chance to secure a government job. The State Public Service Commission has opened the door for recruitment to the posts of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO) in the Ayush Department. The online application process will commence on March 13, 2026. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission. The last date for submitting applications has been set as April 12, 2026. The commission advises candidates not to wait until the last day to avoid technical difficulties.

Recruitment for this many seats

According to the notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), a total of 130 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment. Reservation has been decided for different categories. While 50 seats have been allocated for the general category, 12 posts are for SC, 42 for ST, 19 for OBC, and 7 for EWS. For more information related to the recruitment, the notification can be referred to.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree in Ayurveda from a recognised university, approved by the CCIM. Additionally, registration with the Ayurvedic Board of Madhya Pradesh is mandatory. Completion of internship and permanent registration by the last date of application are included as essential conditions. The minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years, while the maximum age limit is set at 40 years. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories of the state will receive age relaxation benefits as per rules.

Selection Process and Application Fee

The selection process will be completed in two stages. First, there will be a written examination, which will include subjects related to Ayurveda along with general knowledge of Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, successful candidates will be called for an interview. In terms of application fees, the application fee for SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled candidates who are original residents of Madhya Pradesh has been set at ₹250. General category candidates and those from outside the state will have to pay ₹500. Additionally, a portal charge of ₹40 will be levied separately.

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 01:53 pm

