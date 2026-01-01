MPPSC Ayurveda Medical Officer Vacancy: Opportunity to become an Ayurveda Medical Officer, Know All Detail

MPPSC Ayurveda Medical Officer Notification: A great opportunity has emerged for young people aspiring to a career in the medical field. This is also an excellent chance to secure a government job. The State Public Service Commission has opened the door for recruitment to the posts of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO) in the Ayush Department. The online application process will commence on March 13, 2026. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission. The last date for submitting applications has been set as April 12, 2026. The commission advises candidates not to wait until the last day to avoid technical difficulties.