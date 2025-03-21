scriptRajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe | Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

Schools in Rajasthan are being tarnished. Our daughters are not safe, even in schools. Incidents of molestation and rape of girls are steadily increasing, whether in private or government schools.

NagaurMar 21, 2025 / 09:06 am

Patrika Desk

rape-news
Shyamlal Chaudhary
Nagaur: The temples of education in Rajasthan are being tarnished. Our daughters are not safe, even in schools. Whether private or government, incidents of molestation and rape of girls in schools are constantly increasing.
More than 60 cases of rape and molestation have been registered in government schools in the state in the last five years. This means that every month, a teacher in a government school is turning into a beast.
There have also been several cases where school teachers have aided teachers in the sexual exploitation of girls. If cases from private schools are also included, the figures increase up to four times. In such a situation, the biggest concern of parents is whom to trust.
In most cases of molestation and rape of female students registered against teachers, there are complaints of sending obscene messages and videos on mobile phones. Several teachers are also accused of watching pornographic videos in class.

Questions Raised on School Environment Due to Viral Videos of Teacher

Three years ago, the principal and three teachers in Behror, Alwar, were accused of raping a Class 10 student for a year. Meanwhile, a recently viral video of indecent behaviour by a male and female teacher in Chittorgarh has raised serious concerns about the environment in government schools.

25 Percent of Victims are Minors

– 25 per cent of victims are minors, meaning one in four rapes is of a girl under 18 years of age.
– More than 60 cases of molestation and rape registered in government schools.
– 46 teachers suspended.
– 2 teachers were dismissed from service.

Cases in Government Schools in 5 Years (2019 to 2023)

Anupgarh 05, Nagaur 05, Ajmer 04, Bhilwara 04, Didwana 04, Jodhpur 04, Jaipur 04,
Sri Ganganagar 04, Tonk 04, Bharatpur 03, Alwar 03, Byawar 02, Jhalawar 02, Jhunjhunu 02,
Sikar 02, Khairthal-Tijara 02, Neem Ka Thana 02, Pali 01, Salumber 01, Sanchore 01, Dungarpur 01 and Falaudi 01

Why Child Sexual Abuse?

– Obscenity on social media has increased sexual frustration among teachers.
– Luring girls or taking undue advantage of their weaknesses in studies.
– Due to administrative negligence, teachers do not fear doing anything wrong.
– The moral values of many teachers have changed in the changing times.

Complaint Box Should Not Just Be for Show

The names of such teachers should be written on the school board so that everyone knows their deeds. The complaint box should not just be for show. Information about good touch-bad touch should be given, and parents should also be vigilant.
– Pushplata Vyas, Retired Headmistress

Women Help Desk Provides Legal Information

There is a Kalika patrolling team in each district, which is instructed to go to schools and colleges and ask girls to share their mobile phones so that the girls can share their problems. There is a women’s help desk in each police station area, which provides legal information along with protection from unruly elements in schools and colleges.
– Ajaypal Lamba, Inspector General, Jaipur Range

How Can Control Be Imposed?

It is necessary to conduct mental health tests of teachers before recruitment and subject them to psychological assessments. CCTV cameras, confidential complaint systems, and a strict punishment system should be in place in schools. It is necessary to provide ‘good touch-bad touch’ education and self-defence training to children in schools. Ethical and psychological counselling of teachers should be mandatory every six months.
– Dr. Radheshyam Roj, Psychiatrist, JLN Hospital, Nagaur

News / Special / Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

130 Naxals Killed So Far in 2025; Amit Shah Says Naxal-Free India by Next Year

National News

130 Naxals Killed So Far in 2025; Amit Shah Says Naxal-Free India by Next Year

in 5 hours

High Court Rejects Maintenance Plea: Law Doesn't Encourage Shirking Responsibility

National News

High Court Rejects Maintenance Plea: Law Doesn't Encourage Shirking Responsibility

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

Special

Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

in 5 hours

Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

National News

Punjab Police Clears Khanauri and Shambu Borders After 13 Months of Farmers' Protest; 700 Detained

19 hours ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan: 20,000 new doctors in 4 years, but government fails to hire even 2,000—when will jobs open?

National News

Rajasthan: 20,000 new doctors in 4 years, but government fails to hire even 2,000—when will jobs open?

2 days ago

Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today

Special

Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today

2 days ago

Power Department Announces Easier New Connections: Online Application Process Introduced

Special

Power Department Announces Easier New Connections: Online Application Process Introduced

4 days ago

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

Special

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.