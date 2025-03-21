Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

More than 60 cases of rape and molestation have been registered in government schools in the state in the last five years. This means that every month, a teacher in a government school is turning into a beast.

There have also been several cases where school teachers have aided teachers in the sexual exploitation of girls. If cases from private schools are also included, the figures increase up to four times. In such a situation, the biggest concern of parents is whom to trust.

In most cases of molestation and rape of female students registered against teachers, there are complaints of sending obscene messages and videos on mobile phones. Several teachers are also accused of watching pornographic videos in class.

Questions Raised on School Environment Due to Viral Videos of Teacher Three years ago, the principal and three teachers in Behror, Alwar, were accused of raping a Class 10 student for a year. Meanwhile, a recently viral video of indecent behaviour by a male and female teacher in Chittorgarh has raised serious concerns about the environment in government schools.

25 Percent of Victims are Minors – 25 per cent of victims are minors, meaning one in four rapes is of a girl under 18 years of age.

– More than 60 cases of molestation and rape registered in government schools.

– 46 teachers suspended.

– 2 teachers were dismissed from service.

Cases in Government Schools in 5 Years (2019 to 2023) Anupgarh 05, Nagaur 05, Ajmer 04, Bhilwara 04, Didwana 04, Jodhpur 04, Jaipur 04,

Sri Ganganagar 04, Tonk 04, Bharatpur 03, Alwar 03, Byawar 02, Jhalawar 02, Jhunjhunu 02,

Sikar 02, Khairthal-Tijara 02, Neem Ka Thana 02, Pali 01, Salumber 01, Sanchore 01, Dungarpur 01 and Falaudi 01

Why Child Sexual Abuse? – Obscenity on social media has increased sexual frustration among teachers.

– Luring girls or taking undue advantage of their weaknesses in studies.

– Due to administrative negligence, teachers do not fear doing anything wrong.

– The moral values of many teachers have changed in the changing times.

Complaint Box Should Not Just Be for Show The names of such teachers should be written on the school board so that everyone knows their deeds. The complaint box should not just be for show. Information about good touch-bad touch should be given, and parents should also be vigilant.

– Pushplata Vyas, Retired Headmistress

Women Help Desk Provides Legal Information There is a Kalika patrolling team in each district, which is instructed to go to schools and colleges and ask girls to share their mobile phones so that the girls can share their problems. There is a women’s help desk in each police station area, which provides legal information along with protection from unruly elements in schools and colleges.

– Ajaypal Lamba, Inspector General, Jaipur Range