Rajasthan: Jhunjhunu City Rocked by Loud Explosions, 11 Luxury Cars Engulfed in Flames; Area Gripped by Fear

Burning vehicles at the workshop. Photo: Patrika
A major incident of arson occurred in the bypass area of Jhunjhunu city on Saturday night. Some individuals entered a vehicle workshop and set fire to vehicles that were brought in for repair. The incident caused panic in the area. Seeing the loud explosions and high flames, locals from the vicinity rushed to the spot.
Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene. Following the police's notification, three fire tenders from the Municipal Council were dispatched. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after approximately two hours of strenuous effort. However, by then, 11 luxury cars, which were parked at the workshop for repairs, were completely reduced to ashes. CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged, showing some miscreants.
Imran, the younger brother of the workshop owner, Nasir, has accused a youth named Anil of setting the vehicles on fire. According to him, Anil had previously visited their garage and restaurant ten days prior, broken car windows, and fled. A complaint was lodged with the police regarding this incident, but no action was taken.
Subsequently, on the night of November 24, petrol was first thrown at the restaurant, and then the miscreants came to the workshop, broke car windows, and poured petrol. However, the fire could not be ignited at that time. Following this, a written complaint was again submitted to the police.
The footage that emerged after the incident clearly shows the miscreants entering the workshop, breaking car windows, and sprinkling petrol before setting the fire. In this context, it is believed that the miscreants carried out the arson due to some personal enmity.
Meanwhile, Kotwali SHO Shravan Kumar Neel stated that he had reached the spot as soon as the information about the fire was received. The matter is being investigated seriously. All previous complaints have been included in the investigation.
