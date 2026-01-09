Rajasthan: Electric trains to run soon on another route, work underway at a cost of Rs 143 crore

After the electrification of the Dausa-Gangapur railway track, this route will be directly connected to the country's busiest rail corridors, Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Mumbai. This will not only strengthen the railway network but also give a new direction to the economic and industrial development of the entire region. After electrification, long-distance trains will be able to operate on this route. Additionally, new opportunities for the expansion of industries and business activities will arise.