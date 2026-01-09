9 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Dausa

Rajasthan: Electric trains to run soon on another route, work underway at a cost of Rs 143 crore

Dausa-Gangapur City Railway Track: The electrification work on the Dausa-Gangapur City railway track, which began about a year and a half ago, has gained momentum.

2 min read
Google source verification

Dausa

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 09, 2026

Rajasthan electric railway track

Dausa: The electrification work of the Dausa-Gangapur City railway track, which started about a year and a half ago, has gained momentum. North Western Railway has included it in its priority projects. The pace at which the work is progressing indicates that it may be completed ahead of schedule.

The railway has set a target to complete this project at a cost of ₹143 crore by March 2026, but the concerned officials are striving to complete it by January or February 2026. Upon its completion, passenger and freight trains will begin operating with electric engines between Dausa and Gangapur City.

Work Completed Up to Salempura Station

The railway had started preparations for electrification last year, along with commencing train operations on this track. After the tender process was completed, the contractor began the work. So far, the work of erecting poles and drawing electric lines from Dausa to Salempura-Arnya railway stations has been completed. Currently, work is progressing rapidly between Salempura and Lalsot.

Industrial Development Will Also Get a New Direction

After the electrification of the Dausa-Gangapur railway track, this route will be directly connected to the country's busiest rail corridors, Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Mumbai. This will not only strengthen the railway network but also give a new direction to the economic and industrial development of the entire region. After electrification, long-distance trains will be able to operate on this route. Additionally, new opportunities for the expansion of industries and business activities will arise.

The railway has developed a large yard for freight transportation at Baniyan station on this track. Furthermore, considering the major agricultural produce markets of Lalsot and Mandawari, railway officials are in constant dialogue with entrepreneurs regarding the freight transportation of agricultural produce from here. This will directly benefit farmers and traders.

This Major Benefit Will Be Achieved

The electrification of the Dausa-Gangapur track will provide a significant operational benefit to the railways. After this, many trains connecting major cities such as Punjab, Haryana, Alwar, Dausa, Gangapur City, Kota, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai can be operated via this route. This will reduce both train operating time and fuel costs. Currently, most trains operate via Jaipur, which increases the distance and travel time.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

indian railway

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Jan 2026 10:09 am

News / Rajasthan / Dausa / Rajasthan: Electric trains to run soon on another route, work underway at a cost of Rs 143 crore

Big News

View All

Dausa

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: Three four-lane flyovers to be built on this highway

Manoharapur-Dausa-National-Highway
Dausa

Horrific Accident on Rajasthan Expressway: Container Catches Fire After Blast, Driver Burnt Alive

Dausa

Rajasthan Government Expands Lado Protsahan Scheme to Include Private Schools, Benefiting Girls with ₹1.50 Lakh

Lado-Protsahan-Scheme
Dausa

Indian Railways: Electric trains to soon run on this route in Rajasthan

सांकेतिक तस्वीर, मेटा एआइ
Dausa

Rajasthan Tourism: Foreign Tourists Flock to Historic ‘Haunted’ Stepwell in Dausa

Chand Bawdi in Abhaneri
News Bulletin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.