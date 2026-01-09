Rajasthan: Electric trains to run soon on another route, work underway at a cost of Rs 143 crore

Dausa: The electrification work of the Dausa-Gangapur City railway track, which started about a year and a half ago, has gained momentum. North Western Railway has included it in its priority projects. The pace at which the work is progressing indicates that it may be completed ahead of schedule.
The railway has set a target to complete this project at a cost of ₹143 crore by March 2026, but the concerned officials are striving to complete it by January or February 2026. Upon its completion, passenger and freight trains will begin operating with electric engines between Dausa and Gangapur City.
The railway had started preparations for electrification last year, along with commencing train operations on this track. After the tender process was completed, the contractor began the work. So far, the work of erecting poles and drawing electric lines from Dausa to Salempura-Arnya railway stations has been completed. Currently, work is progressing rapidly between Salempura and Lalsot.
After the electrification of the Dausa-Gangapur railway track, this route will be directly connected to the country's busiest rail corridors, Delhi-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Mumbai. This will not only strengthen the railway network but also give a new direction to the economic and industrial development of the entire region. After electrification, long-distance trains will be able to operate on this route. Additionally, new opportunities for the expansion of industries and business activities will arise.
The railway has developed a large yard for freight transportation at Baniyan station on this track. Furthermore, considering the major agricultural produce markets of Lalsot and Mandawari, railway officials are in constant dialogue with entrepreneurs regarding the freight transportation of agricultural produce from here. This will directly benefit farmers and traders.
The electrification of the Dausa-Gangapur track will provide a significant operational benefit to the railways. After this, many trains connecting major cities such as Punjab, Haryana, Alwar, Dausa, Gangapur City, Kota, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai can be operated via this route. This will reduce both train operating time and fuel costs. Currently, most trains operate via Jaipur, which increases the distance and travel time.
Big NewsView All
Dausa
Rajasthan
Trending