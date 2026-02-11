11 February 2026,

Wednesday

Dausa

Rajasthan: Six killed in horrific Dausa crash, bodies trapped inside mangled car

Dausa Road Accident: Six people died tragically in a horrific road accident late at night in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

2 min read

Dausa

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 11, 2026

dausa accident

Damaged car after the accident. Photo: Patrika

Dausa: Six people died tragically in a horrific road accident late at night in the Dausa district of Rajasthan. The accident occurred around 11 PM near Kailai village on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway. Police reached the spot upon receiving information.

According to the police, all the occupants of the car were residents of Kalakho and were returning after attending a wedding ceremony. The speeding car collided with the divider and then crashed into a trailer moving on the other side. The car was completely mangled in the accident, and all occupants died.

4 Youths Died on the Spot

The accident was so severe that four people died on the spot. Among the two seriously injured, one youth succumbed to his injuries at the government hospital in Dausa. Another youth died during treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

Bodies Severely Trapped in the Car



The speeding car lost control, crossed the divider, and entered the trailer moving on the other side. The car was severely damaged. The accident was so severe that the youths were trapped inside the car. The police had to exert considerable effort to extricate the bodies of the deceased and the injured. The car that had entered the trailer was separated using a crane.

Identification of the Deceased



All the youths in the car were residents of Kalakho village in the Dausa district. The deceased have been identified as Samay Singh son of Ram Singh Yogi, Lokesh son of Govardhan Yogi, Dilkhush son of Banwari Yogi, Manish son of Hari Mohan Yogi, Ankit son of Lalaram Bairwa, and Naveen.

Published on:

11 Feb 2026 08:53 am

